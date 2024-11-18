Hankyung.com introduces: Superalink, the easy and fast global eSIM data roaming platform

https://img.hankyung.com/pdsdata/pr.hankyung.com/uploads/2024/11/image01.jpg

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gadget Singapore Ltd., a subsidiary of Gadget Korea, was established to drive the company's global expansion. With its founding, the company launched the Superalink platform to provide eSIM-based data roaming services worldwide and solidify its position in the global market. Recently, Gadget Singapore became a full member of the GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association), gaining international recognition for its technical reliability. GSMA full membership signifies the highest level of service quality and technological expertise, providing customers with the assurance of a globally recognized certification.

Superalink provides seamless connectivity anywhere in the world through innovative eSIM technology, allowing for easy data roaming without the need for a physical SIM card. As a GSMA full member, it ensures smooth compatibility and stability with global networks, offering customers fast and reliable communication services wherever they are.

The Korean platform 'USIMSA' recently surpassed 2 million users, achieving this milestone approximately seven months after surpassing the 1 million mark. This accomplishment demonstrates the platform's growing acceleration and proven reliability in the domestic market. It also shows that customers trust the superior service quality and affordable pricing of the eSIM data roaming services provided by Gadget Korea. The satisfaction of these customers is reflected in the trust of the 2 million users.

Superalink is continuously improving its services to meet customer demands. Recently, it has enhanced service quality and expanded its network through new investments and MOUs with telecom operators across different continents. The Superalink eSIM service is easy to install and can be used immediately via a QR code, eliminating the need for complicated local procedures. To further maximize convenience, a feature enabling instant connection with a single button within the app is set to be added in the future. Users no longer need to swap SIM cards and can enjoy data roaming services anywhere in the world.

Why choose 'Superalink'?

GSMA Full Membership: Internationally recognized reliability

Global network coverage: Stable communication networks built through partnerships with continental telecom operators

2 million users milestone: Proven service quality

Easy eSIM installation: Simple eSIM registration without hassle

Competitive pricing: High-quality data at reasonable rates

Immediate use: Receive a QR code instantly and start using it immediately in your desired country

Sang-hyuk Yu, CEO of Gadget Korea, stated, "The GSMA full membership is a crucial indicator that proves the global standard of our services. Additionally, the fact that 2 million customers trust and choose us is Gadget Korea's most valuable asset. We will continue to provide the best services, and we look forward to more customers experiencing safe and efficient data roaming through Superalink's global eSIM data roaming service."

SOURCE Hankyung.com