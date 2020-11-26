Hankyung.com's introduces: SBA to host "2020 Seoul Award Global Sourcing Fair" to support international sales of K-Products

25th (Wed), 26th (Thurs) '2020 Seoul Award Global Sourcing Fair' BIZ-matching will be held at Seoul Dragon City

More than 170 buyers from China , Japan , France , and Korea will participate and hold consulting sessions with 400 Korean Award winners

and Korea will participate and hold consulting sessions with 400 Korean Award winners Many events including social network marketing with SNS influencers to support small and medium sized companies to enter the international market in the midst of economic downfall due to COVID-19.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The city government of Seoul and Seoul Business Agency (SBA, CEO Jang Yeong-seung), the driving force behind new jobs created in Seoul, announced the plan for "2020 Seoul Award Global Sourcing Fair", a large-scale export consultation that is designed to promote support small and medium sized business in Korea who were directly impacted by COVID-19. The event will invite international and Korean buyers and will be held in on/off-line formats.

Following announcement covered by Hankyung.com, The Fair will be held in Seoul Dragon City. International buyers who are residing outside of Korea will participate via online, and buyers from Korea will participate via offline to mitigate COVID-19.

At the Fair, more than 120 buyers will participate in B2B consulting and sample testing sessions with more than 400 corporates whose products have won Seoul Awards over the clear divider installed at each consulting table.

To accommodate international buyers who cannot enter Korea due to COVID-19, SBA is already hosting online export consulting events at SBA international logistics center from 9/14 (Mon) to 11/20 (Fri).

During the past months, 50 international buyers had more than 400 sessions with small and medium sized businesses via online. The events support companies that have potential to land on deals through offering follow-up meetings until business deals can be made.

About 400 companies whose products have won Seoul Awards will participate in '2020 Seoul Award Global Sourcing Fair' to have export consulting with more than 170 buyers from 16 countries around the world including China, Japan, France, Indonesia, and Spain.

The products that have received Seoul Awards represent 8 areas including: beauty, living, Computer/electronics/digital, Children/Pregnancy/toys, Fashion Accessories, Sports/Leisure/travel, Stationery/Hobbies/Auto/Character/pet, and Foods. The precious Seoul Awards, which has started in 2016, are only given to outstanding daily products that are carefully evaluated by MDs and logistic specialists. The Seoul Award products are popular among many buyers as their credibility has been proven through the qualitative and quantitative examinations associated with Seoul Award.

Seoul Award Global Sourcing Fair did not invite the buyers through third-party companies. Instead, it uses SBA's own network that was built over the time when SBA pioneered the sales path for small and medium businesses. The hosts of Fair will collaborate with the Global Market Development Committee, dedicated to building the international sales route for small and medium businesses, to invite buyers and sellers from all over the world; this will lead to the participation of many highly interested buyers who have strong faith in Seoul Award-winning products.

The Matching consulting provides an opportunity to secure an attractive business deal through customized consulting services. First, the pre-matching meeting about the product in which the buyer is interested in will be provided before consulting schedule will be set. This service is expected to increase each businesses' satisfaction and allow accommodation of each other's needs, leading to the higher chance of landing on a deal.

Moreover, the Fair will partner with Korean SNS influencers and Chinese TikTok personalities to promote beauty products and other products from small and medium businesses.

As the status of COVID-19 is changing rapidly, this event will be held in accordance with the second level of social distancing guideline. Fewer than 100 people will be permitted to each floor (indoor spaces). The spacing allows 1 person for every 4m2, and the clear divider on each consulting table and mask mandate will be implemented.

Moreover, the cleaning specialists will sanitize the space before and after each events and will constantly sanitize the areas with high traffic to maximize the mitigation effort and to promote the international sales of small and medium businesses.

"As COVID-19 is resurging, many small and medium businesses are experiencing slow sales. We believed there are opportunities in every risks. We expect our outstanding K-products including sanitation products will excel in the international market by meeting the perfect buyers", said Kim Yong-Sang, the head of SBA's Marketing department.

SOURCE Hankyung.com