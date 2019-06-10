Hanley Foundation Announces Andrew Burki as Chief Public Policy Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanley Foundation CEO Jan Cairnes has announced Andrew Burki as the nonprofit's Chief Public Policy Officer. Burki, 38, will execute strategies to advance Hanley Foundation's public policy goals related to the prevention and treatment of substance use disorders, focusing on youth initiatives.

Andrew Burki, Chief Public Policy Officer, Hanley Foundation

Burki will work to ensure the Foundation is represented in the national dialogue around youth recovery support services, develop the Foundation's relationships with national recovery organizations to create grant opportunities to expand the Foundation's mission and support legislative initiatives to impact youth recovery support and funding opportunities, among other duties.

"The Foundation is thrilled to have Andrew and his extensive history of recovery advocacy, collaborative experience and coalition-building philosophy join our team," said Cairnes. "He shares our belief that all stakeholders in substance abuse prevention, education and treatment need to work together to combat addiction and overdose, one of the most destructive public health crises in our nation's history."

Burki holds a master's degree in social work from Florida Atlantic University. He is a member of the Young People in Recovery national board, as well as a board member of a recovery high school in Philadelphia. Burki served on the Florida Sober Homes Task Force and participated on advisory panels for the Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration under the last two presidential administrations. In 2012, he founded an academically focused comprehensive continuum of care offering treatment for young people with substance use disorders.

"Hanley Foundation is fighting for people who suffer as I once suffered, for families who fear as mine once feared," said Burki, who has lived in long-term abstinence-based recovery since 2001. "Hanley Foundation is a legacy nonprofit which has been steadfast in its mission for multiple generations. Hanley Foundation hasn't simply taken up the cause of fighting addiction now that we are in the midst of an epidemic; Hanley Foundation has been keeping American families from burying their children since long before anyone was paying attention. The magnitude of that mission is bigger than the work of any one person or even a generation.

I look forward to bringing my personal and professional experience to this legacy of growing the Foundation's mission through legislative outreach on the local and national levels, networking with national recovery organizations to identify new funding sources and being a voice for prevention, quality treatment and recovery support."

In the early 1980s, Mary Jane and Jack Hanley retired to Palm Beach County to discover the absence of any facilities dedicated to quality substance abuse treatment. Through the couple's visionary leadership and great support from the community, Hanley Center and the Hanley Center Foundation were established. Nearly 40 years later and now expanded throughout Florida, the community continues to recognize the stand-alone Hanley Foundation with great support for its thought leadership, grantmaking and evidence-based programming. The charitable 501(c)(3) organization provides statewide resources for substance use disorder advocacy, education and access to quality treatment. The organization's prevention programming is available to schools, churches and community groups through grant funding provided by the Florida Department of Children and Families, office of Substance Abuse and Mental Health. With your support, the Hanley Foundation is taking critical steps to change the conversation around substance use disorders.

For more information about substance abuse prevention and education programming, or Hanley Foundation events, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355.

