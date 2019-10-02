Hanna Lee Communications, an Award-Winning PR Agency, Announces First-Ever "Global Bartender Travel Scholarship," Submissions via @hannaleepr on Instagram

Hanna Lee Communications, which specializes in bar, restaurant, hotel, spirits and travel PR, has built numerous successful global brands and collaborated extensively with bartenders. Over the years, the agency has given back to the community through its "Meet the Inspiring Authors" book-signing events that currently count 30 authors, and "Meet the Trailblazing Women" series, which features over 150 influential leaders in hospitality. The agency has also provided more than two dozen scholarships, to date, for Gary "gaz" Regan's Cocktails in the Country.

"We are proud to celebrate our agency's 15th anniversary," says Hanna Lee, President & Founder, Hanna Lee Communications. "Throughout the years, bartenders have played a crucial role in our success and this global scholarship is our way of showing our appreciation and gratitude. We look forward to helping worthy bartenders access immersive educational experiences that travel makes possible."

The Submission Process

Eligibility

Professional bartenders (21+) are invited to apply

The Submission

Each bartender will:



Follow the agency on Instagram at @hannaleepr





Post a photo on their Instagram of themselves in action behind the bar making a cocktail with the hashtag #hlcscholarship and geotag their bar





Write a short paragraph on why they have chosen bartending as their career







Tag a specific global cocktail conference or bartending event they want to attend







Tag @hannaleepr in their post and photo

in their post and photo



Full guidelines are available on www.hannaleecommunications.com

Submission Period

Submissions will be accepted from now until November 30, 2019

Judging Period

The submissions will be judged by a Global Mentor Committee comprised of spirits and cocktail luminaries in December 2019

Scholarship Recipients Announcement

The recipients will be announced via @hannaleepr at the end of December 2019 and via a national press release

Global Mentor Committee

The submissions will be judged by a Global Mentor Committee:

Europe

Agostino Perrone : The Connaught in London (U.K.)

Giuseppe Gallo : ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto (U.K.)

Nico de Soto : Kaido, Zebra, Danico (France) and Mace (U.S.)

Nicola Riske : The Macallan ( Spain )

Pippa Guy : The American Bar at The Savoy Hotel (U.K.)

Salvatore Calabrese : Consultant to the Bar and Hospitality Industry (U.K.)

Sandrae Lawrence & Gary Sharpen: The Cocktail Lovers (U.K.)

Audrey Saunders : Pegu Club (U.S.)

Erick Castro : Bartender at Large, Raised by Wolves and Polite Provisions (U.S.)

Frank Coleman : Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (U.S.)

Greg Boehm : Cocktail Kingdom (U.S.)

Julie Reiner : Clover Club and Leyenda (U.S.)

Lindsey Johnson : Lush Life Productions (U.S.)

Lisa Laird Dunn : Laird & Company (U.S.)

Meaghan Dorman : Dear Irving and Raines Law Room (U.S.)

Philip Duff : Liquid Solutions (U.S.)

Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry : The Dead Rabbit and BlackTail (U.S.)

Shannon Mustipher : BERTOUX Brandy & "Tiki" Cocktail Book Author (U.S.)

Daniyel Jones : Angostura Limited ( Trinidad and Tobago )

Chris Lowder : Proof & Company ( Shanghai )

Micaela Piccolo : Nimbility ( Shanghai )

Steve Schneider : Employees Only ( Singapore )

Global Bartending Events and Conferences

Domestic

Arizona Cocktail Weekend, Bar Convent Brooklyn, Bartender's Weekend, Camp Runamok, Portland Cocktail Week, San Antonio Cocktail Conference, Tales of the Cocktail and others

International

Athens Bar Show, Bar Convent Berlin, Bar Convent São Paolo, Barometer, International Roma Bar Show, Lisbon Bar Show, London Cocktail Week, Moscow Bar Show, Paris Bar Show, Sydney Bar Week and others

About Hanna Lee Communications, Inc.

Hanna Lee Communications, Inc. is an award-winning PR and marketing agency specialized in hospitality, travel, bars, restaurants, spirits and luxury lifestyle. The agency only represents products and companies that it believes in and who have a vision of changing the world.

This outlook drives its well-acknowledged excellence that has been recognized with more than 40 national and international awards and accolades, including "Best Branding," "Best Media Relations," "PR Innovator of the Year" and "Best Social Media Campaign." The agency's Digital Studio Division complements its PR campaigns through social media, photography and videography.

Hanna Lee Communications has helped build brands that include: The Dead Rabbit; BlackTail; Danny Meyer's Cedric's at The Shed at Hudson Yards and Porchlight; Major Food Group's The Polynesian, Santina, Dirty French and The Pool Lounge; The Times Square EDITION/John Fraser Restaurants; Armani / Ristorante 5th Avenue by Giorgio Armani; RedFarm; Dear Irving; Consortium Holdings' Raised by Wolves and Polite Provisions (San Diego); Fever-Tree; BERTOUX Brandy; Sombra Mezcal; BenRiach and The GlenDronach Single Malt Scotch Whiskies; Slane Irish Whiskey; iichiko Saiten Shochu; Ten To One Rum; ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto and more.

Ongoing marketing-forward initiatives by the agency to support the hospitality community include HLC Book Incubator Media that helps bring books on hospitality and travel to life, "Meet the Inspiring Authors" book-signing events, which count more than two dozen authors to date, and the "Meet the Trailblazing Women" series that features more than 150 influential leaders in the hospitality industry and their words of wisdom.

The agency's proven PR expertise in beverage alcohol spans Bourbon and rye whiskey, single malt Scotch whisky, Irish whiskey, brandy, Cognac, pisco, applejack, tequila, mezcal, vodka, gin, rum, cachaça, shochu, amaros, liqueurs, as well as beer, wine, vermouth and sake.

For more information, follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @hannaleepr, "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HannaLeeCommunications and visit www.hannaleecommunications.com .

