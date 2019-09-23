Hanna Lee Communications, an Award-Winning PR and Marketing Agency, Wins Three Top Platinum PR Awards for Best Press Release, Best Travel & Tourism Marketing and Best Social Media

Winner - Press Release (BlackTail)

Launching "Revolution," a New Menu at BlackTail, a Cuban-Inspired Bar

Winner - Travel & Tourism Marketing (The Polynesian)

Making The Polynesian, Major Food Group's 21st Century Tiki Haven, the Most Talked About Bar in America

Winner - Social Media Campaign (BERTOUX Brandy) - Signature Category

Launching BERTOUX Brandy, Blended by a Top Craft Bartender and an Acclaimed Sommelier

"We are very proud to have won three top Platinum PR Awards and seven honorable mentions this year," says Hanna Lee, President & Founder, Hanna Lee Communications, Inc. "Our work is truly a collaboration with our beloved clients, who inspire us every day and every step of the way. We are grateful to have such forward-thinking partners and for this recognition by our professional peers. As we celebrate our agency's 15th anniversary this year, we are humbled to have garnered more than 40 national and international accolades demonstrating our strategic mindset in thoughtful campaigns that impact our clients' bottom lines."

Seven Honorable Mentions:

Best Use of Instagram (BERTOUX Brandy)

Launching BERTOUX Brandy, Blended by a Top Craft Bartender and an Acclaimed Sommelier

Content Marketing (The Polynesian)

Making The Polynesian, Major Food Group's 21st Century Tiki Haven, the Most Talked About Bar in America

Press Release (Existing Conditions)

Launching "Existing Conditions," a New Bar Marrying Science, Classic Cocktails and Hospitality

Press Release ( Katana Kitten )

Launching " Katana Kitten ," a New Japanese-American Bar in the West Village

," a New Japanese-American Bar in the West Village Press Release (Santina)

Spotlighting Santina, Major Food Group's Ode to the Amalfi Coast, and Its New Executive Chef, Ashley Eddie

Press Release (The Polynesian)

Making The Polynesian, Major Food Group's 21st Century Tiki Haven, the Most Talked About Bar in America

Word of Mouth (The Polynesian)

Making The Polynesian, Major Food Group's 21st Century Tiki Haven, the Most Talked About Bar in America

Each year, PR News, a hub for communicators offering conferences, awards and how-to content, recognizes outstanding achievements in communications and marketing through its Platinum PR Awards. The 2019 Platinum PR Awards Dinner Gala, held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, brought together over 500 top brand and agency communicators to celebrate the accomplishments of their colleagues. The awards are among some of the most coveted in the industry.

About Hanna Lee Communications, Inc.

Hanna Lee Communications, Inc. is an award-winning PR and marketing agency specialized in hospitality, travel, bars, restaurants, spirits and luxury lifestyle. The agency only represents products and companies that it believes in and who have a vision of changing the world.

This outlook drives its well-acknowledged excellence that has been recognized with more than 40 national and international awards and accolades, including "Best Branding," "Best Media Relations," "PR Innovator of the Year" and "Best Social Media Campaign." The agency's Digital Studio Division complements its PR campaigns through social media, photography and videography.

Hanna Lee Communications has helped build brands that include: The Dead Rabbit; Danny Meyer's Cedric's at The Shed at Hudson Yards and Porchlight; Major Food Group's The Polynesian, Santina, Dirty French and The Pool Lounge; The Times Square EDITION/John Fraser Restaurants; Armani / Ristorante 5th Avenue by Giorgio Armani; RedFarm; Dear Irving; Consortium Holdings' Raised by Wolves and Polite Provisions (San Diego); Fever-Tree; BERTOUX Brandy; Sombra Mezcal; BenRiach and The GlenDronach Single Malt Scotch Whiskies; Slane Irish Whiskey; iichiko Saiten Shochu; Ten To One Rum and more.

Ongoing marketing-forward initiatives by the agency to support the hospitality community include HLC Book Incubator Media that helps bring books on hospitality and travel to life, "Meet the Inspiring Authors" book-signing events, which count more than two dozen authors to date, and the "Meet the Trailblazing Women" series that features more than 150 influential leaders in the hospitality industry and their words of wisdom.

The agency's proven PR expertise in beverage alcohol spans Bourbon and rye whiskey, single malt Scotch whisky, Irish whiskey, brandy, Cognac, pisco, applejack, tequila, mezcal, vodka, gin, rum, cachaça, shochu, amaros, liqueurs, as well as beer, wine, vermouth and sake.

For more information, follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @hannaleepr, "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HannaLeeCommunications and visit www.hannaleecommunications.com .

