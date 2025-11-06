Hannah Cranston Media (HCM) Named Among Top PR Agencies of 2025/2026 with Multiple Industry Honors for Impact-Driven Brand Work and Storytelling

Award-Winning Agency Recognized for Excellence Across Lifestyle, Women's Health, CPG, Wellness, Technology, and Startup Public Relations

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Cranston Media (HCM), an award-winning PR and brand storytelling agency specializing in consumer brands, women's health, wellness, technology, and AI media relations, today announced a series of prestigious industry accolades solidifying its position as a leader in mission-driven and innovation-focused public relations.

HCM, a home for trailblazers, continues to accelerate forward with its integrated approach to earned media, affiliate marketing, influencer strategy, experiential events, and generative/AI engine optimization (GEO). Collaborating with visionary leaders, the agency shapes cultural conversations and has become the go-to PR partner for startups and purpose-driven brands in lifestyle, CPG, health, wellness, equity, tech, and innovation seeking PR representation that's as purposeful as it is profitable.

HCM's recent awards and recognitions include:

Inc. Power Partners, 2025

PR News Agency Elite Top 120, 2026

Inc. Female Founders 500, 2025

Ragan PR Daily Top Agencies List 2025

PR Daily Public Health Campaign Finalist, 2025

"Since day one, HCM has been dedicated to supporting disruptive brands that are making a real difference. The recognition we've received is a testament to our team's dedication and, more importantly, our clients' impact," said Hannah Cranston, founder and CEO of HCM. "These honors reflect our team's enthusiasm for bold storytelling, cultural relevance, and results-driven PR. We are passionate about the work we do to amplify our clients and their missions every day, and we're honored to be seen as the go-to PR agency for today's most prominent changemakers."

HCM boasts a robust roster of clients including Winx Health, Sweatpals, Uresta, Flora Fertility, Arya, Incora, Barrière, Bird&Be, Alinea, as well as several soon-to-be-announced launches and emerging brands in CPG, AI, health tech, and consumer wellness.

As HCM continues to champion innovation, the team remains focused on telling bold stories that matter, tying in cultural timeliness and, most importantly, a human-first approach that drives results and meaningful change.

About Hannah Cranston Media (HCM)

Hannah Cranston Media (HCM) is the PR agency for changemakers, specializing in impact-driven brands that champion health and wellness, equity, AI solutions, and equity-driven innovation. The New York and Los Angeles based agency partners with pioneers to drive conversations that shape cultural and societal discourse. By amplifying clients' stories and innovations, the agency helps create real-world access to solutions that impact millions. Leading the charge toward a new era in PR, HCM crafts campaigns that fuel societal progress, redefine industries, and shift public consciousness. For more information, visit www.hannahcranstonmedia.com or email [email protected] .

