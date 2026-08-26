Hannah Lee Joins Quinlan Partners in New York

Lee brings deep counterfeit, intellectual property, and diverted product investigations expertise

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinlan Partners, a global investigations and business intelligence firm, today announced that Hannah (Coleman) Lee has joined the firm as Managing Director.

Quinlan Partners Welcomes Hannah Lee

Lee brings more than two decades of professional investigative experience in complex due diligence, litigation support, and fraud investigations. She also specializes in the intellectual property space, leading counterfeit and diverted product investigations on behalf of corporate clients that have involved the seizure of millions of dollars in counterfeit product, contributed to numerous arrests and successful prosecutions, and located tens of millions of dollars in recoverable assets.

"Hannah is a tremendous addition to our team, having spent her career focused on complex investigations of all types and given her unique specialty in counterfeit, intellectual property, and product-diversion investigations," said Paul Quinlan, Founder and CEO. "She will be a fantastic asset to our team and clients."

"I'm delighted to be joining Quinlan Partners' exceptional team of investigators," said Lee. "The team is a natural fit for the work I do, and I am excited to contribute to the firm's continued success."

Read more about Hannah Lee here.

Quinlan Partners has received significant industry recognition for its investigative and intelligence capabilities. Repeatedly named a top global investigations firm by Chambers and Partners, Quinlan Partners was selected as a finalist for Business Intelligence Firm of the Year at the 2026 Chambers USA Awards and received Private Equity Wire's 2025 "Strategic Intelligence Provider of the Year" award. Partners Paul Quinlan and Dorothy Baker were both ranked as Band 1 practitioners in Investigative Due Diligence and Business Intelligence & Investigations, respectively, categories in which both have been repeatedly recognized in prior years. The firm was also recognized by Legal 500 as a leading U.S. Business Intelligence and Investigations provider.

About Quinlan Partners

Quinlan Partners is a global investigations, due diligence, business intelligence and strategic advisory firm composed of former investigative journalists, corporate intelligence and investigations professionals, attorneys, and digital investigators. The firm excels at delivering actionable intelligence, locating assets, and gathering evidence around the world. Clients include leading law firms, investment firms, corporations, and financial institutions. For more information on its services visit quinlanpartners.com.

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SOURCE Quinlan Partners