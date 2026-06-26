Firm Ranked in Business Intelligence & Investigations and Investigative Due Diligence; Paul Quinlan, Dorothy Baker, and Lisa Silverman Earn Individual Recognitions

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinlan Partners has once again been recognized among the world's top investigations and business intelligence firms by Chambers and Partners, the world's leading legal rankings publication, in its 2026 Litigation Support and Crisis & Risk Management Guides. The firm earned rankings in both Business Intelligence & Investigations and Investigative Due Diligence, while three members of its senior leadership team received individual recognition for their work advising law firms, corporations, investors, and financial institutions on high-stakes matters.

Quinlan Partners Recognized in Chambers and Partners 2026 Litigation Support and Crisis & Risk Management Guides

In the 2026 Chambers Litigation Support Guide, Quinlan Partners was ranked in Business Intelligence & Investigations, with Dorothy Baker earning a Band 1 ranking and both Paul Quinlan and Lisa Silverman recognized in Band 2.

In the 2026 Chambers Crisis & Risk Management Guide, Quinlan Partners was ranked in Investigative Due Diligence, with Paul Quinlan earning a Band 1 ranking, and Dorothy Baker recognized in Band 2.

The rankings underscore the depth of Quinlan Partners' investigative bench, which now includes three Chambers-ranked practitioners across its business intelligence, investigations, and due diligence practices. The addition of Lisa Silverman earlier this year strengthened a team that continues to expand its capabilities across business intelligence, investigations, shareholder activism, and investigative due diligence.

"We are honored by this recognition and especially appreciative of the clients who spoke so highly of us to Chambers," said Paul Quinlan, Founder and CEO of Quinlan Partners. "Our business has always been built on long-term relationships, trusted advice, and a commitment to delivering outstanding results for clients. These rankings reflect not only the quality of our work but also the confidence in our team."

The firm's rankings were informed by an exceptional volume of market feedback. During Chambers' research process, Quinlan Partners received nearly five times the average number of market mentions in both Investigative Due Diligence and Business Intelligence & Investigations, reflecting the firm's visibility and reputation among law firms, investors, corporations, and others.

Among the client feedback highlighted by Chambers were comments recognizing Quinlan Partners' responsiveness, commercial judgment, and investigative capabilities.

"Quinlan Partners is extremely responsive, commercial and practical. Quinlan routinely keeps us updated on developments, flags anything we should be paying particular attention to, helps contextualize and benchmark results. All of this is incredibly valuable and adds value."

"Quinlan stands out for their ability to generate proprietary, ground-level intelligence on compressed deal timelines without compromising discretion."

The individual rankings also reflected strong client feedback regarding the firm's leadership team.

Clients described Paul Quinlan as "a problem solver and creative solutions partner … who finds a way to make any investigation work," adding that "his ability to lead large teams and achieve objectives is outstanding."

Dorothy Baker was described as "one of the most talented investigators I have ever worked with." Other clients praised her as "responsive, proactive, a fantastic thought partner and a critical member of the client's adviser team."

Lisa Silverman was described as "a true investigator's investigator," with clients noting her ability to quickly identify the issues that matter most and deliver focused, actionable intelligence.

The Chambers recognition follows a period of significant industry recognition for Quinlan Partners. Over the past year, the firm was recognized by Legal 500 as a leading U.S. Business Intelligence & Investigations provider, named a finalist for Chambers USA Business Intelligence Firm of the Year, and received Private Equity Wire's Strategic Intelligence Provider of the Year award.

About Quinlan Partners

Quinlan Partners is a global investigations, due diligence, business intelligence and strategic advisory firm composed of former investigative journalists, corporate intelligence and investigations professionals, attorneys, and digital investigators. The firm excels at delivering actionable intelligence, locating assets, and gathering evidence around the world. Clients include leading law firms, investment firms, corporations, and financial institutions. For more information on its services— including Due Diligence & Business Intelligence; Litigation Support & Corporate Disputes; and Internal Investigations —visit www.quinlanpartners.com.

Contact:

Paula Zirinsky

Quinlan Partners

[email protected]

+1 917 841 5869

SOURCE Quinlan Partners