Quinlan Partners Adds Senior Investigators Lisa Silverman and Mark Skertic

Silverman Will Co-Chair the Firm's Shareholder Activism Practice; Hires Expand Quinlan's Chicago Office and Firm's Senior Bench Across Complex and High-Stakes Investigations

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinlan Partners today announced that veteran investigative and intelligence professionals Lisa Silverman and Mark Skertic have joined the firm, significantly expanding its Chicago office and its capabilities and expertise in complex investigations, shareholder activism, litigation support, due diligence, and strategic intelligence.

Lisa Silverman and Mark Skertic

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa and Mark to Quinlan Partners," said Founder and CEO Paul Quinlan. "Their combined decades of experience include some of the most complex and high-profile matters in investigations, shareholder activism, and strategic advisory."

Quinlan added: "Their addition is a major step forward for the firm and reinforces our commitment to delivering sophisticated investigative work as we continue to build a premier global advisory platform."

Throughout their careers, Silverman and Skertic have advised law firms, corporations, investors, private equity firms, government entities, and boards of directors on complex disputes, reputational challenges, fraud investigations, asset recovery efforts, activism campaigns, due diligence matters, and other sensitive business matters across the globe.

A longtime senior leader in the industry, Silverman has conducted high-stakes cross-border investigations across a broad range of industries, jurisdictions, and regulatory environments. Her work has spanned investigations involving fraud, undisclosed criminal matters, conflicts of interest, financial solvency concerns, political contribution issues, and alleged unethical business practices. Recognized nationally for her work, she is ranked by Chambers USA in Business Intelligence & Investigations, where clients praise her ability to identify "the issues that matter" and deliver practical, actionable intelligence.

At Quinlan Partners, Silverman will co-chair the firm's shareholder activism practice alongside Adina Holzman, further strengthening Quinlan's capabilities amid rising cross-border activism and heightened scrutiny of boards and management teams. Under their leadership, the practice will continue advising clients on intelligence gathering, vulnerability assessments, investor research, strategic positioning, and related investigative matters.

"Having spent my career arming my clients with facts to navigate complicated, high-pressure situations, Quinlan Partners is the perfect place for me to take this work to the next level," said Silverman. "The firm has built an industry-leading reputation for sophisticated, innovative investigative work and trusted client service. I'm excited to join this fantastic team."

On the activism practice, Holzman said: "Activism is no longer episodic. Boards need a standing capability, not a fire drill. Lisa and I have been watching this evolution for years, and her joining as co-chair lets us offer that."

"Our clients don't just come to us for intelligence," added Holzman. "They come to us for the broader strategic advice they need to protect their interests on issues that matter most, from fast-moving activism situations to multi-faceted disputes and corporate risk."

Skertic brings more than two decades of experience conducting and managing complex investigations spanning complex litigation, asset tracing, and high-stakes investigative diligence, including matters that uncovered material legal, regulatory, and ethical concerns.

He moved to corporate consulting following a career as a journalist at publications that included the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Chicago Sun-Times, and the Chicago Tribune. His work as an investigative reporter garnered multiple honors, including the National Headliner Award for Investigative Reporting.

"The best investigative work helps clients anticipate potential problems and react to unexpected situations," said Skertic. "Providing clients with actionable intelligence they can use to make decisions on how to proceed in litigation, whether to move forward on a transaction or better understand their competitors, is fundamental to their ability to navigate a complex business environment. Quinlan Partners has built an exceptional reputation in the market. I'm excited to join the team."

Read more about Lisa Silverman here. Read more about Mark Skertic here.

Over the past 12 months, Quinlan Partners has received significant industry recognition for its investigative and intelligence capabilities. Repeatedly named a top global investigations firm by Chambers and Partners, Quinlan Partners was selected as a finalist for Business Intelligence Firm of the Year at the upcoming 2026 Chambers USA Awards and received Private Equity Wire's 2025 "Strategic Intelligence Provider of the Year" award, recognizing excellence and innovation across the private markets' ecosystem. The firm was also recognized by Legal 500 as a leading U.S. Business Intelligence and Investigations provider, reinforcing its position among an elite group of global firms supporting high-stakes litigation, due diligence, and corporate investigations.

About Quinlan Partners

Quinlan Partners is a global investigations, due diligence, business intelligence and strategic advisory firm composed of former investigative journalists, corporate intelligence and investigations professionals, attorneys, and digital investigators. The firm excels at delivering actionable intelligence, locating assets, and gathering evidence around the world. Clients include leading law firms, investment firms, corporations, and financial institutions. For more information on its services — including Due Diligence & Business Intelligence; Litigation Support & Corporate Disputes; and Internal Investigations —visit www.quinlanpartners.com.

Contact:

Paula Zirinsky

Quinlan Partners

[email protected]

+1 917 841 5869

SOURCE Quinlan Partners