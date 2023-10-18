HANNAH PET HOSPITAL INVITES THE COMMUNITY TO ITS ANNUAL HARVEST FAIR

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting announcement, Hannah Pet Hospital is gearing up to host its annual Hannah Harvest Fair, a day filled with laughter, creativity, and community spirit. This year, in a departure from tradition, the event typically reserved for Members of Hannah the Pet Society, will welcome the public with open arms.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 21st, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, the fair will unfold at

Hannah Members from previous year's Harvest Fair.

Hannah Pet Hospital, located at 10526 SE Washington Street, Suite A-103 in Portland. With a lineup of activities, this event aims to capture memorable moments with Pets.

Harvest Festival Highlights:

Costume Contest: Get ready to showcase your imagination and flair in Hannah's costume contest, with enticing prizes awaiting the most imaginative and stylish participants. Pet-Friendly Activities: Your furry friends are in for a treat with special activities and treats from Bring! Treats for Dogs tailored just for them. Delicious Treats: Savor the flavors of fall with an array of mouthwatering seasonal treats prepared by 1927 S'mores Company. Creative Arts and Crafts: Unleash your inner artist with an autumn-themed arts and crafts project, appealing to enthusiasts of all ages. Photo Booth: Capture the essence of the day with a memorable photo by professional photographer Mia Alicea .

In a recent statement, Dr. Jaime Pickett, President and CEO at Hannah Pet Hospital, shared her excitement for the upcoming day, saying, "The Hannah Harvest Fair is more than just a fun event; it's a testament to our community's unity. It's a place where friends and neighbors can get together, enjoy the season, and have a great time."

"This fair," Dr. Pickett added, "is all about embracing the simple pleasures in life and spending quality time with pets. This year, we're thrilled to welcome not only our Hannah members but the public as well."

Admission to the Hannah Harvest Fair is free, making it accessible to everyone in the community. Be sure to mark your calendars and spread the word about this fun community event that promises a day of fun and unforgettable memories.

