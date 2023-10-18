HANNAH PET HOSPITAL INVITES THE COMMUNITY TO ITS ANNUAL HARVEST FAIR

News provided by

Hannah Pet Hospital

18 Oct, 2023, 19:03 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting announcement, Hannah Pet Hospital is gearing up to host its annual Hannah Harvest Fair, a day filled with laughter, creativity, and community spirit. This year, in a departure from tradition, the event typically reserved for Members of Hannah the Pet Society, will welcome the public with open arms.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 21st, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, the fair will unfold at

Continue Reading
Hannah Members from previous year's Harvest Fair.
Hannah Members from previous year's Harvest Fair.

Hannah Pet Hospital, located at 10526 SE Washington Street, Suite A-103 in Portland. With a lineup of activities, this event aims to capture memorable moments with Pets.

Harvest Festival Highlights:

  1. Costume Contest: Get ready to showcase your imagination and flair in Hannah's costume contest, with enticing prizes awaiting the most imaginative and stylish participants.
  2. Pet-Friendly Activities: Your furry friends are in for a treat with special activities and treats from Bring! Treats for Dogs tailored just for them.
  3. Delicious Treats: Savor the flavors of fall with an array of mouthwatering seasonal treats prepared by 1927 S'mores Company.
  4. Creative Arts and Crafts: Unleash your inner artist with an autumn-themed arts and crafts project, appealing to enthusiasts of all ages.
  5. Photo Booth: Capture the essence of the day with a memorable photo by professional photographer Mia Alicea.

In a recent statement, Dr. Jaime Pickett, President and CEO at Hannah Pet Hospital, shared her excitement for the upcoming day, saying, "The Hannah Harvest Fair is more than just a fun event; it's a testament to our community's unity. It's a place where friends and neighbors can get together, enjoy the season, and have a great time."

"This fair," Dr. Pickett added, "is all about embracing the simple pleasures in life and spending quality time with pets. This year, we're thrilled to welcome not only our Hannah members but the public as well."

Admission to the Hannah Harvest Fair is free, making it accessible to everyone in the community. Be sure to mark your calendars and spread the word about this fun community event that promises a day of fun and unforgettable memories.

SOURCE Hannah Pet Hospital

Also from this source

HANNAH PET HOSPITAL LAUNCHES HEARTWARMING "HANNAH BANDANA" CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE PETS AND THEIR PET PARENTS

HANNAH PET HOSPITAL LAUNCHES HEARTWARMING "HANNAH BANDANA" CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE PETS AND THEIR PET PARENTS

Hannah Pet Hospitals, a renowned name in comprehensive Pet care, is thrilled to announce its latest endeavor, a captivating social media photo...
HANNAH PET HOSPITAL REVOLUTIONIZING PET HEALTHCARE WITH TOTAL LIFETIME CARE® PLANS FOR DOGS AND CATS

HANNAH PET HOSPITAL REVOLUTIONIZING PET HEALTHCARE WITH TOTAL LIFETIME CARE® PLANS FOR DOGS AND CATS

Hannah Pet Hospitals, a pioneer in innovative and compassionate pet care, continues to make waves in the industry with its established Total Lifetime ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Art

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.