HANNAH PET HOSPITAL LAUNCHES HEARTWARMING "HANNAH BANDANA" CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE PETS AND THEIR PET PARENTS

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Pet Hospitals, a renowned name in comprehensive Pet care, is thrilled to announce its latest endeavor, a captivating social media photo contest, inviting Members and the community to showcase their adorable Pets donning the iconic Hannah bandanas. These eye-catching bandanas have been spotted across the country, from the breathtaking Oregon Coast to the vibrant city of Clemson, South Carolina.

Hannah dog sporting a Hannah bandana.
The social media photo contest is designed to celebrate the deep bond between Pets and their devoted parents. Hannah Pet Hospitals believes in fostering a sense of community among Pet lovers and creating heartwarming moments that capture the essence of the human-Pet relationship.

"Every Pet has a unique personality, and the Hannah bandanas perfectly capture that individuality," says Dr. Jaime Pickett, CEO & President of Hannah Pet Hospital. "Our contest is all about celebrating the joy and companionship that our beloved Pets bring to our lives."

Participating in the contest is as easy as 1-2-3. Members simply need to take a picture of their furry companions sporting the vibrant Hannah bandanas and share it on their social media platforms using the hashtag #HannahBandana. This interactive initiative not only highlights the charm of Pets but also encourages people to connect and engage within the Hannah Pet Hospital community.

As an added bonus, participants have the chance to win exciting prizes that reflect the spirit of the contest. From exclusive Pet care packages to delightful Pet accessories, the prizes are designed to enhance the lives of Pets and their families.

What sets this contest apart is its dedication to inclusivity, welcoming participation from the entire Portland community. It's not just for Hannah Members; it's an open invitation for all Pet lovers in the metro area to join in the fun and showcase their furry friends. This level of community engagement sets Hannah's contest apart, fostering a sense of community and celebrating the wonderful bond between humans and their beloved Pets. So, whether you're a devoted Hannah Member or a passionate Pet enthusiast living in the Portland area, this contest offers a shared platform to celebrate the joy and companionship that Pets bring into our lives.

The campaign is set to run through the end of September and Hannah bandanas are available at both of Hannah Pet Hospital's Portland and Tigard locations. Each photo winner is carefully chosen to reflect the unique personality of each Pet so creativity is encouraged. For more information about the contest and other initiatives by Hannah Pet Hospitals, please visit Hannah's Facebook page.

Hannah Pet Hospitals is a prominent name in comprehensive Pet care, offering innovative and comprehensive services to enhance the lives of Pets and their families. With a devoted team of experts and a passion for nurturing the human-Pet bond, Hannah Pet Hospitals is committed to redefining the Pet healthcare experience.

