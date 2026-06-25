Hanni Family Breaks Ground on New Corporate Headquarters in West Bend, Launches Parent Company Dervati

"Today is a special day for our family and everyone who has been part of this journey," said Joe Hanni, CEO of Dervati, PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker. "Over the past 50 years, we've evolved from a seasoning and smoker company into a true food innovation partner, driven by the trust of our customers and the dedication of our team. This new headquarters is an investment in both."

Dervati will help food brands accelerate innovation from concept to commercialization by combining flavor development, product testing and private label manufacturing within a single organization. PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker will continue to operate as distinct brands, with PS Seasoning specializing in flavor development and ingredient solutions and Pro Smoker providing thermal processing equipment and technology.

The state-of-the-art headquarters, designed and built by Briohn Building Corporation, will include dedicated spaces for advanced manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, as well as an expanded R&D Lab, Culinary Center and Customer Innovation Center. The Customer Innovation Center will feature formulation labs and a pilot processing plant providing customers with an end-to-end innovation environment. The campus will also include a two-story terraced gathering area connecting employee amenities and a new Training Center designed to support collaboration, learning and professional development.

"The food industry is evolving faster than ever, and our customers need partners who can keep them competitive," Hanni said. "This campus allows us to serve them in new ways, bringing ideas to life faster and giving them the ability to develop, test, manufacture and scale products under one roof."

The organization has grown by more than 89% this year and will have a workforce of more than 500 employees once current open positions are filled. The new headquarters will serve as the primary hub for production, logistics, research and development. PS Seasoning will continue to maintain secondary manufacturing operations in Iron Ridge.

Located within the West Bend Manufacturing Center about 30 minutes north of Milwaukee, the 60-acre site is being developed in partnership with the City of West Bend, Washington County and Economic Development Washington County.

"Southeastern Wisconsin has been home to our family and our businesses for generations, and this investment reflects how deeply we value that commitment," said Trish Hanni, Owner, Dervati. "This project would not be possible without the support of our community partners and local leaders. Together, we're creating opportunities for economic growth, job creation, innovation and philanthropic outreach that will benefit the region for years to come."

ABOUT DERVATI

Dervati is a food experience company and the parent company behind PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker. Founded and operated by the Hanni family in Wisconsin, Dervati brings together flavor, equipment, product development, manufacturing, and partnership services to help bring food to life at every scale. Through PS Seasoning, Dervati serves home meat crafters, pitmasters, meat markets, and butcher shops with seasonings, sauces, rubs, kits, and smokers. Through Pro Smoker, it provides the thermal processing technology food manufacturers and commercial processors depend on for consistent quality at scale. Dervati's capabilities include the Customer Innovation Center, R&D, private label manufacturing, and support services, giving food companies a path to bring a concept to life, prove it out in real production conditions, manufacture it at scale, and deliver it shelf-ready, all under one roof. Learn more at dervati.co.

PROJECT PARTNER QUOTES



Joe Jursenas, Briohn Building Corporation, Vice President of Business Development

"Getting to work alongside the Hanni family on this project has been an honor — three generations in, they've built something special, and that legacy is felt in every decision they make. At Briohn, we take tremendous pride in engineering, designing, and building spaces that help companies like PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker grow into their next chapter. We're truly honored to help lay the foundation for what comes next."

Joel Ongert, City of West Bend Mayor

"We look forward to watching PS Seasoning and its sister company Pro Smoker establish its new global headquarters in West Bend. It's exciting to see another strong, growing company choose our city as the place to invest. PS Seasoning/Pro Smoker has earned a reputation for excellence around the world, and we're impressed by the growth they've achieved and the vision they have for what comes next. Their decision to build in our West Bend Manufacturing Center is another sign that our community is creating the right environment for businesses to succeed. We're proud to welcome them to West Bend and look forward to the impact this investment will have on our community."

Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive

"One of the most rewarding parts of my job as County Executive is seeing family-owned businesses grow in Washington County. The expansion of PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker is especially gratifying as this project embodies exactly the kind of investment we welcome in Washington County: the creation of hundreds of family-supporting jobs; and a commitment to future growth that creates a circle of prosperity for our families, PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker, and Washington County. On behalf of the citizens of Washington County, we welcome the PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker family to Our Great Community."

Christian Tscheschlok, Economic Development Washington County (EDWC), CEO

"Some of our best growth opportunities are already here in the region — in companies that have built real success and are choosing to keep building their future close to home. PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker are the kind of companies every community would want and take pride in: family-owned, deeply rooted, growing with purpose, and now making a major commitment to their next chapter in Washington County. This groundbreaking is a great example of what it looks like when companies rooted in our area have the room, resources, and partnerships they need to keep growing."

SOURCE PS Seasoning & Spices, Inc.