PS Seasoning Unveils 2026 BBQ Trends Report

New report finds 50% of consumers cook with BBQ flavors multiple times a week as outdoor cooking becomes a year-round experience

IRON RIDGE, Wis., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National BBQ Month, PS Seasoning is releasing its 2026 BBQ Trends Report, revealing how outdoor cooking has evolved from a seasonal pastime into a year-round culinary experience. The report highlights the trends reshaping modern BBQ culture, from smoke-forward cooking and globally inspired flavors to value-driven versatility and adventurous sweet-heat combinations. The findings combine insights from the company's annual flavor forecast with a Q1 consumer survey of nearly 200 avid BBQ enthusiasts and backyard pitmasters nationwide.

PS Seasoning 2026 BBQ Trends Report

"BBQ has evolved far beyond casual summer grilling," said Dr. Yash Burgula, Director of Innovation and Development at PS Seasoning. "Consumers are building entire outdoor cooking experiences around the grill or smoker, experimenting with new techniques, layering flavors and treating BBQ as a true culinary craft."

1. Outdoor Cooking Has Become a Year-Round Culinary Experience

Half of the survey respondents cook with BBQ flavors multiple times a week, while more than 80% do so at least monthly. Consumers are investing in fully equipped outdoor cooking setups, from vertical smokers, flat tops and pizza ovens to pellet grills and outdoor kitchens. Many are also incorporating precision technology like app-connected thermometers and digitally controlled smokers to elevate consistency and control. The survey also found nearly 80% of respondents customize cooks with multiple rubs, sauces and seasoning combinations, reflecting a growing interest in layered flavor experiences and personalized cooking styles.

2. Value and Versatility Are Reshaping Backyard BBQ

Backyard pitmasters are increasingly experimenting with alternative cuts like tri-tip, pork shoulder steaks, sirloin and smoked chuck roasts to recreate premium BBQ results at a more approachable price point. The creativity extends beyond proteins to vegetables such as grilled cauliflower steaks, and side dishes, with smoked mac and cheese, loaded tots, jalapeño poppers and pit-smoked beans becoming integral parts of the cook rather than afterthoughts.

3. Smoke-Forward BBQ Styles Continue to Lead

Smoke-forward profiles, particularly hickory and mesquite, ranked highest among respondents, followed by balanced sweet-savory combinations, garlic and herb blends, and layered umami flavors. St. Louis- and Kansas City-style BBQ account for roughly one-third of all regional sauce preferences. More than half of respondents rely on a dedicated smoker, signaling how deeply consumers are investing in authentic low-and-slow BBQ techniques.

As pitmasters spend longer hours cooking over smoke and live fire, they are increasingly looking for seasonings and rubs formulated to perform under extended heat and smoke exposure.

"We formulate for the smoker, not just the spice rack," said Dr. Burgula. "A rub that over-caramelizes at temperature or fades over a 12-hour cook isn't doing its job. Real BBQ flavor has to survive the cook, not just taste good out of the bottle. Every ingredient earns its place."

That same attention to ingredients is resonating beyond performance. As BBQ enthusiasts deepen their culinary approach, demand for clean-label options, including low-sodium and no-MSG formulations, is emerging as a growing signal among serious backyard pitmasters.

4. Sweet Heat and Global Influences Signal a New Wave of Flavor Exploration

PS Seasoning's 2026 Flavor Forecast identified sweet-heat combinations as one of the year's defining flavor trends, calling the movement "Swicy & Heat 2.0." The consumer survey reinforced the trend, with cherry, hot honey and pineapple flavors ranking among the most requested emerging profiles.

Interest in globally inspired flavors also continues to grow, particularly Korean-inspired and Caribbean jerk influences. Rather than replacing traditional American BBQ, consumers are increasingly blending global flavor inspiration into familiar cooking styles.

That demand is already translating into strong momentum for products like PS Seasoning's Bee Sting Hot Honey Chipotle Rub and Cherry Bomb BBQ Sauce, which combine layered sweetness, smoke and heat across everything from ribs and pulled pork to smoked vegetables and BBQ sides.

5. Newstalgic Flavor: Familiar Tastes, Unexpected Places

The 2026 Forecast named Newstalgia one of the year's most influential forces: comfort flavors reimagined with modern technique. In BBQ, consumers are gravitating toward familiar flavors reimagined for the grill or smoker, from root beer-inspired sauces to cinnamon sugar BBQ rubs.

"Newstalgia works because it gives people a reference point they trust and then surprises them with where it shows up," said Dr. Burgula. "That moment, when something familiar becomes something unexpected, is what keeps people talking about a meal long after the food is gone."

As outdoor cooking continues evolving into a year-round culinary experience, PS Seasoning expects consumers to keep pushing beyond traditional BBQ boundaries through global flavors, premium techniques and unexpected combinations while remaining rooted in the creativity and community that define American BBQ culture.

For BBQ recipes, smoking and grilling tips, flavor inspiration, and outdoor cooking resources, visit psseasoning.com.

ABOUT PS SEASONING

PS Seasoning is a global food experience company focused on flavor innovation and equipment solutions. As a proud third-generation family-owned and operated business, they have been dedicated to delivering exceptional products, quality and service to customers worldwide since 1977. PS Seasoning produces an extensive lineup of more than 5,000 unique blends and over 55 million pounds of seasoning annually—and through its Pro Smoker line, offers home smokers built with the same professional quality trusted by the pros.

Located in Wisconsin, the heart of the Midwest, PS Seasoning honors the past while constantly innovating to bring the best in flavor mastery and technical expertise to the industry. For more information, visit psseasoning.com.

Press Room: psseasoning.com/blogs/newsroom

SOURCE PS Seasoning & Spices, Inc.