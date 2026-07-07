PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker Welcome Meat Industry Partners to Wisconsin for AAMP 2026

Companies highlight new parent organization, headquarters expansion, commercial flavor and thermal processing technology innovations during industry's premier national convention

IRON RIDGE, Wis., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As meat processors from around the country gather in Milwaukee for the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) National Convention July 9–11, Wisconsin-based PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker will showcase a year of significant growth and innovation. From the recent launch of parent company Dervati, and the groundbreaking of a new corporate headquarters, to new commercial seasoning solutions and expanded technical expertise, the companies continue to strengthen their integrated approach to helping meat processors develop, produce and bring products to market more efficiently.

PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker welcome meat industry partners to AAMP

"For nearly 50 years, our family has been committed to helping food makers succeed, and independent meat processors have always been an important part of that journey," said Joe Hanni, CEO of Dervati, PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker. "Everything we've built has been driven by one goal: helping our customers innovate faster and grow with confidence. There's no better place than AAMP to connect with the people shaping this industry, and we're excited to share how those investments are creating new opportunities today while building an even stronger foundation for the future."

Convention attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker team and explore the companies' latest innovations, including:

2026 Commercial Flavor Collection – Four new trend-driven seasoning blends developed specifically for commercial meat processors: Pesto Sausage, Curry Sausage, Birria Snack Stick and Candied Jalapeño Jerky.





– Four new trend-driven seasoning blends developed specifically for commercial meat processors: Pesto Sausage, Curry Sausage, Birria Snack Stick and Candied Jalapeño Jerky. Expanded National Sales Team – The company's growing sales and technical team includes new regional representatives dedicated to supporting meat processors across North America with localized expertise and consultative service.





– The company's growing sales and technical team includes new regional representatives dedicated to supporting meat processors across North America with localized expertise and consultative service. Customer Innovation Center – PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker bring together flavor development, pilot production, R&D and thermal processing expertise, giving meat processors a single partner to move from concept to the meat case.





– PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker bring together flavor development, pilot production, R&D and thermal processing expertise, giving meat processors a single partner to move from concept to the meat case. Launch of Dervati – The new parent company formally unifies the PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker brands under one roof to serve food companies at every stage of product development.





– The new parent company formally unifies the PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker brands under one roof to serve food companies at every stage of product development. New Corporate Headquarters – The companies broke ground last month on a new 264,000-square-foot headquarters and innovation campus in West Bend, Wis., set to open in June 2027.

In addition to exhibiting during the convention, PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker will host sold-out guided tours of their nearby Wisconsin facilities, offering attendees an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the spaces where the companies' flavor and equipment innovations come to life.

"Our vision has always extended beyond our own walls," said Trish Hanni, Owner, Dervati. "Our new headquarters, Customer Innovation and Culinary Centers are all built around creating a place where the food industry can collaborate. Together, we're creating opportunities for new products, workforce development and long-term growth that will make an impact on the industry and community for years to come."

The American Association of Meat Processors Convention is the nation's largest gathering of independent meat processors and suppliers from across the country, who come together to explore new technologies, products and trends shaping the future of the meat industry.

PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker will exhibit at Booth #701 at AAMP 2026 located at the Baird Center.

ABOUT PS SEASONING AND PRO SMOKER

PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker are global leaders in flavor innovation and equipment solutions. As proud third-generation family-owned and operated businesses, they have been dedicated to delivering exceptional products, quality and service to customers worldwide since 1977. PS Seasoning produces an extensive product lineup of more than 5,000 unique blends and more than 80 million pounds of seasoning annually. Pro Smoker has over 16,300 precision-engineered scalable units – from commercial truckload smokehouses to home smokers – in the field.

Located in Wisconsin, the heart of the Midwest, PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker honor the past while constantly innovating to bring the best in flavor mastery and technical expertise to the industry. For more information, visit psseasoning.com and pro-smoker.com.

ABOUT DERVATI

Dervati is a food experience company and the parent behind PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker. Founded and operated by the Hanni family in Wisconsin, Dervati brings together product development, manufacturing, and partnership services to help food get made and shared at every scale. Learn more at dervati.co.

SOURCE PS Seasoning & Spices, Inc.