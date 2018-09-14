Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," "we," "our," or the "Company;"NYSE: HASI), a capital provider focused on reducing the impact of, or increasing resiliency to, climate change, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2018 results after the market close on Thursday, November 1, 2018, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-866-548-4713, or for international callers, 1-323-794-2093. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 9898022. The replay will be available until November 8, 2018.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hannonarmstrong.com. The on-line replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about Hannon Armstrong, please visit the Company's Web site at www.hannonarmstrong.com. In addition to filing or furnishing required information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Hannon Armstrong uses its Web site as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Hannon Armstrong is routinely posted on the Company's Web site and is readily accessible.

About Hannon Armstrong

With over 30 years of experience, Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is a capital provider focused on reducing the impact of, or increasing resiliency to, climate change. Our portfolio includes efficiency, renewable energy and resiliency assets that generate long-term, recurring and largely predictable cash flows or cost savings from proven technologies. With scientific consensus that climate warming trends are linked to human activities, we believe our firm is well positioned to generate better risk-adjusted returns by investing in the assets that reduce carbon emissions. We are based in Annapolis, MD.

