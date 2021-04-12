HANNOVER MESSE 2021: Hypersen Unveils Its 3D Solid-state LiDAR, 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor and Other Sensors on the Exhibition

1. Hypersen 3D Solid-state LiDAR can be used in obstacle avoidance scenarios for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and service robots. It can produce 3D point cloud data and achieve real-time transmission through high-speed communication interface with embedded high-performance processor and professional algorithm.

A newly developed model HPS-3D640 can detect obstacles in the range between 0.25-5m with a precision of ±1cm. The resolution of this LiDAR is 640 x 480.

2. The 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor can give the robot a perception of force and torque changes. It can perform more complex tasks on the basis of simple mechanical repetitive motions, such as precision assembly, force-controlled pick & place, polishing, and robot hand guiding. For clients' convenience, this sensor can interface with most robot brands, such as KUKA, ABB, Epson, Staubli, Universal Robots, AUBO Robotics, Fanuc, and Yaskawa.

3. Hypersen Chromatic Confocal Sensor is a non-contact displacement sensor with absolute accuracy at nanometer-scale (±0.22μm). It is suitable for various high-precision measurement applications because it is not affected by the material, shape, color and reflection of the object to be measured. Besides, this sensor can also measure mobile phone's curved surfaces thanks to its ultra-large mirror measurement angle (±62°), which is the largest in the industry. What's more, the measurement rate can reach 72kHz.

In order to improve 3D measurement efficiency, Hypersen newly developed 3D Line Confocal Sensor is going to hit the market on July 2021. Thanks to its high resolution (2048 data points/line) and high scanning speed (17,000 lines/s), it can achieve 3D topography measurement for various complex materials like transparent glass, film, lithium batteries, 3C electronics products, and semiconductor components.

4. Another remarkable product is High Speed Industrial Camera that can be used for machine vision, high-speed industrial detection, high-speed motion detection and other related fields. It employs the industry's top ultra-high-speed image sensor for black and white photography, featuring large pixel size, low noise, ultra-high frame rate, and long-distance transmission. Currently, there are two models: HPS-HSC2K ([email protected]*1024 8bit) and HPS-HSC5K ([email protected]*5120 8bit).

About Hypersen Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hypersen Technologies Co., Ltd. is a Chinese provider of high-end intelligent sensors that integrates mechanics, optics, electronics, and algorithm technologies. Adhering to the service principle of "Wins the market by technology and treats customers with integrity", Hypersen is committed to establishing a premium brand of intelligent sensors.

At present, Hypersen can provide the following products and solutions: Chromatic Confocal Sensor, High-Speed Industrial Camera, 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor, Laser Cross Beam Sensor, 3D Solid-state LiDAR, Laser Displacement Sensor, ToF (Time of Flight) Ranging Sensor, and 3D Vision Autonomous Grasping Solution. These patented sensors are commonly used in industries like Industrial Automation, Robotics, Drones, AGV, Smart Transportation, IoT, Vehicles, and Consumer electronics. The above products have obtained several national patents and passed international certifications such as CE, FCC, RoHS.

