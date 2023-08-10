Hanon Systems Appoints Nurdal Kücükkaya and Ramachandran (Subu) Nagasubramony as co-Chief Executive Officers

SEOUL, Korea, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automotive thermal and energy management solutions supplier Hanon Systems (KS:018880) today announced its board of directors has approved the appointment of Nurdal Kücükkaya and Ramachandran (Subu) Nagasubramony as co-chief executive officers of the company with immediate effect.

Nagasubramony was appointed co-CEO along with the promotion to President. He will lead the company alongside President and co-CEO Nurdal Kücükkaya. Kücükkaya has been serving as President and representative executive officer of Hanon Systems, and Nagasubramony as the company's chief financial officer (CFO) since Jan. 1, 2019. Nagasubramony will retain his role as CFO.

Both executives have a long tenure serving in executive roles with the company and more than three decades of automotive industry experience.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for electrified and conventional vehicles. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressor; fluid transport; and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers, and employs more than 22,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

