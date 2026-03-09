Hanon Systems Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Building Momentum for Continued Growth

With a strong foundation built over four decades, the company is focused on long-term growth

The company will allocate strategic resources to next-generation technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems, a leading global automotive thermal management supplier and subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades to engineering excellence, continued technological innovation, and trusted partnership across the global automotive industry.

As part of the celebration, the company introduced its anniversary logo "40 Years Forward." The logo reflects the company's commitment to building on its 40-year legacy while accelerating its transformation in the rapidly evolving thermal energy management industry, signaling pride in past achievements and a strong focus on the future.

As part of its long-term strategy, Hanon Systems plans to gradually expand its business scope. Leveraging its proven expertise in automotive thermal management, the company aims to apply its high-efficiency thermal solutions to other sectors, including data center cooling and other key infrastructure industries. In addition, the company also intends to strengthen its position in the global aftermarket.

"The dedication of our employees, and their continued focus on quality and innovation have been the foundation of Hanon Systems' growth over the past four decades," said Soo-Il Lee, President and CEO of Hanon Systems. "Our 40th anniversary is not only a celebration of our history, but a commitment to disciplined execution, financial stability, and sustainable long-term growth."

Looking forward, Hanon Systems will continue to enhance its operational efficiency and allocate strategic resources toward next-generation technologies. The company aims to evolve further as a specialized, cross-industry thermal management solutions provider.

To celebrate this milestone, the company will honor employees across its global locations in appreciation of their decades of dedication and commitment.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems, founded in 1986, is a global leader in thermal management solutions. In January 2025, it became a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressor, fluid transport, and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

