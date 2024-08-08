Hanon Systems Develops World's First 4th Generation Heat Pump System for Electric Vehicles

Reduced Package and Enhanced Performance: Achieved through modularization

of refrigerant and coolant components

Improved Driving Range: Utilizes a parallel heat source recovery method that harnesses both battery waste heat and external air heat sources

Thin HVAC Technology: Increases passenger legroom by reducing HVAC system size by 30%.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems (KS:018880), a leading global automotive thermal management supplier for electrified mobility, has announced the development of the world's first 4th generation heat pump system, a key thermal management component for electric vehicles (EVs). The 4th generation heat pump system has been commercially available since July.

The company's 4th generation heat pump system is the first to employ a parallel heat source recovery method, utilizing waste heat from the motor and battery as well as heat from external air. The recovered heat is used for both heating and cooling, as well as battery temperature management, significantly enhancing EV driving range.

This modular heat pump system incorporates multiple new features that represent patented or patent pending technologies, demonstrating the thermal management leadership of Hanon Systems. The system integrates the Refrigerant Control Module (RCM) and the Coolant Control Module (CCM) into a unified control unit, allowing comprehensive management of the entire thermal system.

Subu Nagasubramony, co-CEO of Hanon Systems, stated, "By continually refining our heat pump system design to improve efficiency and reduce power consumption requirements, Hanon Systems has contributed to extending EV driving range. As the world's second-largest thermal management company, we will continue to strive for 'lightweight' and 'high-efficiency' components through continuous innovation."

Hanon Systems pioneered the mass production of heat pump systems with waste heat recovery in 2015. The second generation system, launched in 2018, added battery thermal management functions, making it the first integrated thermal management system to enhance EV driving range. The third generation, developed in 2021, was applied to the client's EV-dedicated platform and was the first to incorporate an 800V electric compressor, significantly reducing EV charging times.

This 4th generation heat pump system was first implemented in the Kia EV3 in South Korea, and the company will expand production to the U.S. and Europe. Yoon Ho Wang, Vice President of AP Innovation Center, Hanon Systems Research Institute, said, "Through close collaboration with our client, we were able to proactively develop the world's first new technology, and we are pleased to contribute to improving the driving experience of our customers' electric vehicle users.

Additionally, Hanon Systems has introduced Thin HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning). technology, a world first. Thin HVAC, as the name suggests, refers to a 'reduced' HVAC system. By reducing the overall HVAC system size by approximately 30%, it minimizes the exposure of the HVAC system area under the cockpit (dashboard component module), providing more legroom for passengers. This technology also ensures a comfortable and pleasant driving experience.

