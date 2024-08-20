Hanon Systems Named Finalist for 2025 PACE Awards

Selected for its innovative "VR-LED photocatalyst for air disinfection" technology

World-first technology with semi-permanent usage, capable of removing 98.5% of viruses, 87% of bacteria, and 97.5% of harmful gas

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems (KS:018880), a leading global automotive thermal management supplier for electrified mobility, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Automotive News PACE Awards. The nomination recognizes Hanon Systems' groundbreaking "VR-LED photocatalyst for air disinfection" technology.

An evolution of the company's 'UV photocatalyst technology,' which was a 2016 PACE Awards finalist, the 'VR-LED photocatalyst module' is designed to eliminate microorganisms, harmful gases, and odors from both inside and outside vehicles. Unlike traditional ionizers, this advanced technology improves air quality without emitting electromagnetic waves or harmful ozone, and it can be used semi-permanently. It is already being featured in South Korea's luxury sedans.

Tests conducted by external certified institutions have shown that the VR-LED photocatalyst module is highly effective in eliminating airborne viruses and bacteria, achieving a virus removal rate of 98.5% and a bacteria removal rate of 87%.

Nurdal Kücükkaya and Subu Nagasubramony, co-CEOs of Hanon Systems, stated, "Hanon Systems is proud that its unique technology has been recognized globally. We are committed to continue to further develop new technologies that will enhance the driving experience."

Hanon Systems is no stranger to the PACE Awards, having previously won twice and now being named a finalist for the fourth time. In 2007, the company became the first both in Korea and the Asian HVAC industry to win the PACE Awards with its pioneering "Wave blade fan and saw tooth shroud" technology. This was followed by a second win in 2013 with the "Metal seal fitting" technology. The company's "UV LED photocatalyst" technology also earned a finalist spot in 2016.

The PACE Awards, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is organized by Automotive News, a leading U.S. automotive media outlet. These awards recognize innovations that demonstrate outstanding technological and business achievements in the automotive industry. Winners of the 2025 PACE Awards will be selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by industry experts from research institutions and academia, with the final awards ceremony scheduled for April 2025 in Detroit, USA.

Hanon Systems is a comprehensive supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for both electrified and conventional vehicles. The company's product lineup includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; powertrain cooling; compressors; fluid transport; electronics; and fluid pressure solutions. Hanon Systems operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers, employing over 20,000 people across 21 countries. For more information, visit hanonsystems.com.

