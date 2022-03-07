HANOVER FAMILY BUILDERS, A LANDSEA HOMES COMPANY, CLOSES ON 102 HOMESITES AT HAMMOCK RESERVE

HAINES CITY, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanover Family Builders, a Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) company, announced today it has closed on 102 completed homesites and sales have begun in the new community of Hammock Reserve in Haines City, Florida.

"Haines City presents a great opportunity for Landsea Homes to expand our footprint in this rapidly growing region of Polk County," said Matt Orosz, Division President of Hanover Family Builders, a Landsea Homes company. "Hammock Reserve offers a unique and timely opportunity for first-time homebuyers to live in a thoughtfully designed community with exceptional quality homes at attainable price points."

Homes at Hammock Reserve will range from 1,517 square feet to 2,737 square feet and offer options for single story and two-story homes with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. The various floorplans feature spacious and open kitchens, as well as living and dining areas to maximize entertaining. Prices will begin at $314,999*.

A model home will be available to tour in-person this summer.

Hammock Reserve's alluring community amenities include a spacious resort-style pool and sundeck, green space, and recreation area, and a dog park that accommodates pups of all sizes.

Haines City, Florida, is one of the fastest growing areas of Polk County. The region's premier restaurants, shopping, and entertainment are all conveniently located nearby, including Lake Eva Park and Ridge Island Groves, and Posner Park Shopping Mall. Residents at Hammock Reserve are also close to the world-famous Walt Disney World® Resort.

Landsea Homes acquired Hanover Family Builders, an Orlando-based homebuilder, in January 2022.

*Base pricing is accurate at time of publishing, but it is subject to change at any time without notice.

For more information about Hammock Reserve, please visit: https://www.hanoverfamilybuilders.com/communities/polk-county/hammock-reserve/overview.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA., that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles. and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provide homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

