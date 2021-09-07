Hanryu Bank joined 'Metaverse Alliance', the Korean New Deal hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, after Samsung Electronics

Metaverse is a compound word of Meta, meaning virtual and beyond, and Universe, meaning the real world.

Hanryu Bank will actively develops virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) for the 'MZ generation' who are familiar with virtual reality, and collaborates with members of alliance companies with metaverse-related technologies, which is one of the promising industries in the future.

Firstly, through linking with FANTOO, which supports K-culture(K-pop, K-movie, etc.) fandom network service(FNS) for about 100 million global fans around the world, the company provides various contents such as Metaverse performance business, Experience-type karaoke service, etc.

In addition, FandomChain mainnet developed by Hanryu Bank will be actively utilized the blockchain technology for a new metaverse project combined with the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market and games.

Hanryu Bank said, "As Covid19 has been spread and became a way of life, the metaverse industry is being considered as a game changer in the future digital era. As the leading companies in each industry are united the Metaverse Alliance under the leadership of the government, we will strive to provide a more improved service."

