HÄNS KISSLE WELCOMES NEW CEO, RICARDO ALVAREZ, TO LEAD THE WAY IN DELIVERING HOME GOODNESS

News provided by

Hans Kissle Company

05 Feb, 2024, 09:46 ET

HAVERHILL, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Häns Kissle, a leading provider of fresh, upscale prepared foods and deli salads with an unwavering commitment to quality and service, is thrilled to announce the appointment of seasoned industry executive Ricardo (Ric) Alvarez, PhD. as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Continue Reading
Ricardo Alvarez, PhD.
Ricardo Alvarez, PhD.

"We are happy to welcome Ric Alvarez into the Häns Kissle family," said Masa Hidaka, Chairman of the Board for Häns Kissle. "Ric is known in the industry as a thoughtful leader and mentor who has a track record of operational success and growth. We have full confidence in his leadership to steer Hans Kissle toward further successful growth."

Alvarez brings more than 30 years of food industry experience to Häns Kissle, having spent time at successful family-owned, private equity-owned and large, publicly traded food companies.

"I'm thrilled to join Häns Kissle at this exciting time for the company," said Ric Alvarez, new CEO of Häns Kissle. "I look forward to continuing to innovate and delighting our customers with quality food known to bring people together."

Alvarez started his career at Pizza Hut and eventually took on more international technical roles for PepsiCo Food Service International (Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC) and later Chiquita Brands. Ric also led companies like Ruiz Foods, Frozen Specialties Inc, Juanitas Foods, Richelieu Foods, Raymond's Foods and Overhill Farms. More recently, he held the CEO position at J&K Ingredients until it's sale in late 2023.

Born in Chile, Alvarez moved to the United States to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of South Florida, a Masters and PhD in Food Service and Human Nutrition at the University of Florida, and continued his education at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Häns Kissle

Häns Kissle is a leading provider of Ready-to-Eat specialty food, serving customers in retail, foodservice, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Based in a state-of-the-art, 112,000 square foot facility in Haverhill MA., Häns Kissle specializes in providing customizable recipes, selections and packaging that meet the need for quality, fresh and convenient meal solutions to businesses and families nationwide. To better meet demand, Häns Kissle recently invested more than $62M in a new 100,000 square foot facility based in Dallas, NC. For more, visit https://www.hanskissle.com.

SOURCE Hans Kissle Company

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.