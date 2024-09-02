Han's Robot to Showcase Advanced Collaborative Robots at IMTS 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Han's Robot, a premier name in collaborative robotics from China, will showcase its innovations at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2024. Taking place from September 9th to 14th at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, USA, IMTS is the largest and longest-running industry trade show in the Western Hemisphere. Han's Robot will be featured at North Building, Level 3, Booth 236022.

At IMTS 2024, Han's Robot will demonstrate the exceptional capabilities of its collaborative robots, highlighting their operational stability and accurate positioning. The company will present a range of cutting-edge solutions, including welding cobots, high-speed handling solutions, and CNC loading and unloading cobots. Attendees will also see Han's Robot's latest teach pendant, which boasts a performance improvement of about 37%.

Notable highlights at Han's Robot's booth will include:

Advanced Welding Robots : Han's welding robots employ state-of-the-art motion control algorithms to deliver repeatability of ±0.02 mm and absolute positioning accuracy of ±0.2 mm under full-load conditions.

Han's welding robots employ state-of-the-art motion control algorithms to deliver repeatability of ±0.02 mm and absolute positioning accuracy of ±0.2 mm under full-load conditions. CNC Loading and Unloading Cobots : These robots blend high stability, precision, and efficiency, automating the entire loading and unloading process for CNC machine tools and boosting overall speed by 30%+.

These robots blend high stability, precision, and efficiency, automating the entire loading and unloading process for CNC machine tools and boosting overall speed by 30%+. High-Speed Handling Solutions: Thanks to advanced research in motors and gearboxes, along with extensive expertise in motion control, the high-speed handling solutions ensure exceptionally smooth operation.

This year, Han's Robot launched the S30 and S35 Heavy Payload Robot, which set new standards with a maximum payload capacity of 35 kg and an arm reach of up to 1800 mm. The newly released E12 cobot, with a payload of 12 kg, expands the company's range of applications.

Furthermore, Han's Robot is excited to announce the opening of its U.S. office in Texas, marking a significant step in its international expansion. The company looks forward to leveraging its participation in IMTS 2024 to provide enhanced cobot solutions and services to customers worldwide.

Han's Robot is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to developing, promoting, and applying intelligent robots in industry, healthcare, logistics, services, etc.

