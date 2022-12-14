Hans Sy recognized as Outstanding Filipino for resilience and sustainability efforts

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Prime Holdings Inc.'s Hans T. Sy was recognized for his contribution to nation-building and resiliency in the country through sustainability and disaster risk reduction at The Outstanding Filipino (TOFIL) Awards 2022.

Hans Sy (left) and JCISP-TOFIL Foundation President Rogelio Garcia

"The Outstanding Filipino, or TOFIL Awards, is among the most prestigious awards given in our country to deserving Filipinos of good moral character, whose dedication to his or her profession or vocation has made significant contributions to the advancement of his or her calling," said Civil Service Commission Chairperson Hon. Karlo Alexei B. Nograles. "The honorees are chosen based on the strength of their character, the strength of their integrity and the impact of their achievements in their field of work."

Dubbed as the Filipino equivalent of the Nobel Prize, the TOFIL Awards was first established in 1988 by the JCI Senate Philippines (JCISP) with the intention of institutionalizing public recognition of the exemplary achievements and contributions to public welfare and community building of Filipinos 41 years of age and older.

Sy's recognition comes from his success in integrating sustainability and resilience in the framework of the SM Group's operations. Under Sy's leadership, SM has been a major player in disaster relief efforts and community assistance through initiatives such as the SM Yolanda Housing Program and COVID-19 vaccination programs. Sy has also helped in the formation of the ARISE Philippine Network, which fosters more public-private sector partnerships for capacity building, technological innovation, and sustainability in underserved communities.

"My father, the late Henry Sy Sr., taught us a multitude of lessons growing up, one of them being the importance of goodwill and inclusivity. This evoked in me a passion for helping others and uplifting their lives through sustainability, disaster preparedness, and infrastructure resiliency programs at SM," said Sy, Chairman of the Executive Committee at SM Prime, in his acceptance speech. "My firsthand experiences with disasters and rehabilitation pushed me to strongly advocate for disaster resiliency in everything we do across the SM Group, by placing sustainability and resiliency at the core of our operations."

"I dream about having a resilient and sustainable society that the next generations can benefit from, and I want you to join me in that endeavor…where no one is left behind, and where everyone can experience a safer, better future for us all," Sy said.

SOURCE SM Investments Corporation