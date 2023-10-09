Hansa Biopharma announces encouraging high-level results for first-in-human trial of HNSA-5487

News provided by

Hansa Biopharma AB

09 Oct, 2023, 11:49 ET

HNSA-5487 is a next-generation IgG-cleaving enzyme and the lead candidate in the NiceR development program

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), a pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announced high-level results from NICE-01, the first-in-human trial for HNSA-5487. Results showed the molecule was safe and well tolerated. Fast and complete depletion of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies was observed at increasing doses in all subjects. Pharmacokinetics (PK) was in line with expectations and pharmacodynamics (PD) (efficacy on IgG cleavage) showed a fast and complete cleavage of IgG to F(ab')2- and Fc-fragments with increasing doses.

NICE-01 is a double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of single ascending doses of HNSA-5487 administered as a single intravenous (IV) infusion. The trial included a total of 36 healthy male and female adult participants.

HNSA-5487 is the company's lead candidate in the Novel Immunoglobulin Cleaving Enzymes for Repeat Dosing (NiceR) program. The NiceR program aims to develop next-generation enzymes with lower immunogenicity that would potentially allow for repeat dosing in a range of indications including IgG-driven autoimmune diseases where patients experience flares, transplantation where repeat dosing would be beneficial, gene therapy and oncology.

Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Hansa Biopharma said, "This is encouraging data as we continue to explore the potential for HNSA-5487 and better understand how this powerful, new enzyme could benefit patients and clinicians. An enzyme with lower immunogenicity would potentially enable repeat dosing, allowing a prolonged effect by flexibly extending the IgG-free window depending on the number of repeated infusions. This could enable innovative treatment approaches in a broad range of indications, and benefit patients with diseases where a prolonged IgG-free window is needed".

Analysis of additional exploratory endpoints on IgG recovery and immunogenicity is now being conducted, with follow up on all subjects for 12 months. This analysis will serve as key input in determining the further clinical development program, including selection of indications.

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, VP Head of Investor Relations
M: +46 (0) 709–298 269
E: [email protected]

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
M: +1 (484) 319 2802
E: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3850341/2347253.pdf

20231009-HNSA-5487 FIH -FINAL_en

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB

Also from this source

Hansa Biopharma announces encouraging high-level results for first-in-human trial of HNSA-5487

Hansa Biopharma, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), a pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announced high-level...

Dr. Hitto Kaufmann appointed Chief Scientific Officer of Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), a pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, announced today that Dr. Hitto...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.