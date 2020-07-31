Hansa Biopharma announces increase in number of shares and votes

LUND, Sweden, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announces that the Company' s registered share capital and number of outstanding shares and votes have increased during the month of July.

As previously communicated, the board of directors of Hansa Biopharma resolved on a share issue of 4,447,345 ordinary shares, on July 8, 2020, by virtue of authorization by the Annual General Meeting held on June 23, 2020.

As of July 31, 2020, the total number of registered and outstanding shares of Hansa Biopharma amounts to 45,894,909, of which 44,473,452 are ordinary shares and 1,421,457 are class C shares. As of today, the number of votes in Hansa Biopharma amounts to 44,615,597.7 and the registered share capital amounts to SEK 45,894,909.

