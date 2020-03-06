Hansa Biopharma announces long term follow-up data that demonstrates 2-year graft survival of 89% after imlifdase treatment and transplantation

LUND, Sweden, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases today announced that two posters sessions were hightlighted at the Cutting Edge of Transplantation summit 2020, Thursday March 5th.

A poster with Professor Stanley Jordan, Professor at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles and Dr. Tomas Lorant, VP and senior medical director of R&D, Hansa Biopharma as the lead authors on data from "Long-term Outcomes of Sensitized and Crossmatch-Positive Kidney Transplanted Patients after Desensitization with Imlifidase" was presented.

The poster highlights that 43 (93%) of the 46 transplanted patients had a functioning graft after 6 months. 3 graft losses occurred in the crossmatch positive group leaving 36 (92%) of these 39 patients with a functioning graft at 6 months. No further graft losses occurred up to 2 years after transplantation. 2-year death censored graft survival was 24 out of 27 patients (89%), and overall graft survival was 24 of 30 patients (80%).

The kidney function assessment demonstrated that 28 (87%) of the 32 patients with data, and 23 (88%) of the 26 crossmatch positive patients, had a well functioning kidney at 6 months.

In a second poster session authored by Darren Stewart, United Network for Organ Sharing, Joshua Lee and Kristoffer Sjöholm both Hansa Biopharma "The Impact of a Positive Crossmatch on KAS Patients and Organs" was presented

The presentation highlights that reallocating kidneys due to postive crossmatch affects the refused organ by significantly increasing cold ischemia time and the eventual discard of approximately 25 kidneys annually. Patients refusing an organ due to a positive crossmatch had longer waiting times and a significant number ended up dying or being delisted.

Furthermore, fewer patients with cPRA ≥99.9 who experienced a postive crossmatch refusal, received a transplant (30%) compared to other postive crossmatch refusal waitlist patients (45%). It was concluded that technologies and therapies to reduce crossmatch refusals could potentially have a positive impact on patients and kidney allocation.

Christian Kjellman, CSO and COO at Hansa Biopharma comments,

"We are very exited about how imlifidase potentially can increase the access to transplantation and that the long term follow up data is in line with best expectations in this group of challenging patients with a very high medical need".

All abstracts from the Cutting Edge of Transplantation can be found on Amercan Society of Transplantation web at www.myast.org

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl

Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46(0)709-298 269

E-mail: [email protected]

Rolf Gulliksen

Head of Corporate Communications

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46(0)733-328 634

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-announces-long-term-follow-up-data-that-demonstrates-2-year-graft-survival-of-89--af,c3053754

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3053754/1206715.pdf Hansa Biopharma announces long term follow-up data that demonstrates 2-year graft survival of 89% after imlifdase treatment and transplantation

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB