Hansa Biopharma appoints Maria Törnsén as Chief Operating Officer and President U.S.

LUND, Sweden, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) today announced that Maria Törnsén has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President U.S. effective 19 May. Ms Törnsén will report to CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and be a member of the Executive Committee.

Maria Törnsén has more than 20 years experience across global and US operations, where she held multiple senior commercial leadership roles. Most recently, she held the position of President North America at Calliditas Therapeutics, where she was responsible for the US commercial and medical affairs organization, until it was acquired by Asahi Kasei Corporation of Japan in September 2024. Previously Ms Törnsén held senior leadership and commercial leadership roles at Sarepta Therapeutics (SVP, US General Manager), Sanofi Genzyme (VP, Global Thereapeutic Area Head) and Shire plc (VP, Head of Sales and Marketing). During her career she has launched multiple products in the US and led a $1.6Bn global franchise. Ms Törnsén is a member of the board of directors of Immunic Therapeutics and has a Master of Science (MSc) in International Business Administration from Lund University, Sweden.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms Törnsén to the executive management team as COO and President of the US business. She brings invaluable experience in the area of rare diseases and gene therapy, from building commercial organizations, launching new products and driving growth and profitability, which will be critical as we prepare for the next phase of our development," said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

"I am delighted to join Hansa at this exciting time in the company's history. I look forward to working with the Hansa team and leveraging my experience from prior roles, to support the continued growth of IDEFIRIX and prepare for multiple anticipated catalysts in the second half of 2025," said Maria Törnsén.

Contacts for more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]



Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

©2025 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-appoints-maria-tornsen-as-chief-operating-officer-and-president-u-s-,c4148985

The following files are available for download: