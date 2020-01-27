Hansa Biopharma completes enrollment in anti-GBM

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the patient enrollment in an investigator-initiated phase 2 study to evaluate safety, tolerability and efficacy of imlifidase in 15 patients with severe Anti-GBM antibody disease has now been completed. A first data read out is expected in the third quarter of 2020.

"I am very pleased that we have now completed the enrollment of patients in the Anti-GBM antibody disease study. This marks an important milestone in Hansa Biopharma's efforts to develop potentially lifesaving and lifealtering therapies for patients with rare immunological diseases within a range of therapeutic areas, where there is a significant unmet medical need," says Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Hansa Biopharma. "Anti-GBM is the first IgG-mediated disease outside transplantation, where imlifidase is being investigated to potentially stop an immunologic attack."

Anti-GBM antibody disease, also known as Goodpasture's disease, is a severe kidney disease where the immune system mistakenly develops IgG-antibodies, resulting in an acute immune attack on the kidneys and in some patients also on the lungs. Severe Anti-GBM antibody disease may progress to renal failure or death. Most of the patients are experiencing significant loss of kidney function requiring chronic dialysis and kidney transplantation. Anti-GBM antibody disease affects roughly one in a million annually.

Hansa Biopharma was granted orphan drug designation for imlifidase for Anti-GBM antibody disease in both the EU and the US in 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46-(0)-709-298 269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Rolf Gulliksen, Head of Corporate Communications

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46-(0)-733-328 634

E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@hansabiopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-completes-enrollment-in-anti-gbm,c3017355

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3017355/1179919.pdf Hansa Biopharma completes enrollment in anti-GBM

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB