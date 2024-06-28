Hansa Biopharma: increase in number of shares and votes

LUND, Sweden, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, ("Hansa Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HNSA) (STOCKHOLM: HNSA) today announced that Hansa's registered share capital and number of shares and votes have increased through (i) the issue of 2,305,260 new ordinary shares resolved on 12 April 2024 and registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office during June 2024, whereby the number of votes increased with 2,305,260 and the share capital increased with SEK 2,305,260, and (ii) conversion of all 2,362,445 issued class C shares in Hansa to a total of 2,362,445 ordinary shares, in order to deliver ordinary shares to participants in Hansa's outstanding incentive programs and to secure social contributions arising as a result of the incentive programs.

As of today, the total number of registered shares of Hansa amounts to 67,814,241, of which all are ordinary shares. As of today, the number of votes in Hansa amounts to 67,814,241, and the registered share capital amounts to SEK 67,814,241.

This disclosure contains information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons below, on June 28, 2024 at 07:00 CEST.

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa Biopharma has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa Biopharma has a rich and expanding research and development program based on the Company's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

