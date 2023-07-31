Hansa Biopharma: Increase of the number of votes

News provided by

Hansa Biopharma AB

31 Jul, 2023, 02:19 ET

LUND, Sweden, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB "Hansa" or the "Company", (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), the pioneer enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announces that the number of outstanding votes in Hansa have increased during the month of July 2023 as a result of the conversion of a total of 227,834 class C shares to a total of 227,834 ordinary shares.

The conversion was carried out by Hansa in order to deliver ordinary shares to participants in Hansa's incentive program adopted at the annual general meeting in 2020 and to secure social contributions arising as a result of the incentive program. The total number of votes in Hansa has therefore increased while the total number of shares remain unchanged.

As of today, the total number of registered and outstanding shares of Hansa amounts to 55,034,241, whereof 52,671,796 are ordinary shares and 2,362,445 are class C shares. As of today, the number of votes in Hansa amounts to 52,908,040.5, and the registered share capital amounts to SEK  55,034,241. At the time of this press release the Company holds in treasury all class C shares and 52,577 own ordinary shares.

This disclosure contains information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 31 July, 2023, at 08:00 CEST.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, VP Head of Investor Relations
M: +46 (0) 709–298 269
E: [email protected]

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
M: +1 (484) 319 2802
E: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3811146/2209360.pdf

HNSA - PR Increase in no of votes release 31 July ENG

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB

