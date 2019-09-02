Hansa Biopharma: Issue and re-purchase of class C shares for incentive programme

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG-mediated diseases, announced today that by virtue of the authorisation by the annual general meeting held on 22 May 2019, the board of directors of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) has resolved to issue and immediately thereafter re-purchase 715,910 class C shares. The shares are issued and re-purchased in accordance with the incentive programme LTIP 2019, which was adopted by the annual general meeting held on 22 May 2019.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) will subscribe for the entire issue of new class C shares at a subscription price of SEK 1 per share, corresponding to the quota value of the shares. The entire issue of class C shares will thereafter, in accordance with the board of directors' resolution, be re-purchased by Hansa Biopharma for the same price. The class C shares will be converted into ordinary shares prior to delivery to qualifying participants of LTIP 2019.

The purpose of the re-purchase is to ensure delivery of shares to participants and to secure possible social charges arising as a result of LTIP 2019. The class C shares do not entitle to dividends and each share entitles to 1/10 voting right. Hansa Biopharma has previously issued 705,547 class C shares.

