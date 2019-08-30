Hansa Biopharma: New imlifidase data presented at ESOT, Copenhagen

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG-mediated diseases, announced today that new imlifidase data will be highlighted in a presentation at the 19th Congress of the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT), taking place September 15 to 18, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In an oral poster session on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 8-9am CET, Lena Winstedt, PhD, Head of Science at Hansa Biopharma, will present "Imlifidase For Desensitization in Sensitized Kidney Transplant Patients: Pooled Analysis of Phase 2 Trials".

The presentation will report a pooled analysis of transplanted patients from four single arm, 6-month, open label, Phase 2 trials of imlifidase treatment prior to deceased and living donor transplantation in sensitized patients. This is the first time these data on the pooled 46-patient cohort will be presented.

The results show that imlifidase treatment rapidly and prior to transplantation inactivated donor specific antibodies (DSAs) and converted positive crossmatches to negative. The overall patient and graft outcome was good and the AMR incidence was consistent with expectations and successfully managed. Details on the presentation are as follows:

Title: Imlifidase For Desensitization in Sensitized Kidney Transplant Patients: Pooled Analysis of Phase 2 Trials

Time and Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 8-9am (CET)

Session: OS25 – Kidney immunosuppression - new advances

Abstract Number: 4381953

Location: Auditorium 15

