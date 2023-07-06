Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide half year results for January-June 2023 and a Business Update
06 Jul, 2023, 02:19 ET
LUND, Sweden, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) will publish its interim report for January-June 2023 at 8:00 CET on July 20, 2023. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/8:00am EST. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, CCO and US President, Matthew Shaulis and CFO, Donato Spota. The presentation will be held in English.
Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Presentations" and will also be made available online after the call. Link to presentation
To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:
Sweden: +46 10 884 80 16
United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999
United States: +1 646 664 1960
Participant access code: 323180
The webcast will be available on https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/206699686
Financial calendar and events 2023
July 18, 2023 William Blair Conference Transitioning Biotech Breakthroughs to Commercial Success (virtual)
July 20, 2023 Half-year Report for January-June 2023
Aug 23, 2023 Carnegie non-deal road show, Stockholm
Aug 24, 2023 Erik Penser Company Day, Stockholm
Aug 30-31, 2023 Cowen US non-deal road show
Sept 6-7, 2023 CITI Annual BioPharma Conference, Boston
Sept 11, 2023 HC Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, NYC
Sept 11-12, 2023 MorganStanley Global Healthcare Conference, NYC
Sept 14, 2023 Pareto Annual Healthcare Conference, Stockholm
Sept 14, 2023 Erik Penser Company Day, Malmö
Oct 2, 2023 Redeye: Autoimmune and inflammatory disease, Stockholm
Oct 12, 2023 Redeye: Afterwork, Malmö
Oct 19, 2023 Interim Report for January-September 2023
Nov 21, 2023 SEB Healthcare Seminar 2023, Stockholm
Nov 22, 2023 Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Event, Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, VP Head of Investor Relations
M: +46 (0) 709–298 269
E: [email protected]
Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
M: +1 (484) 319 2802
E: [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
20230703 HNSA - PR Conf call invite Q2 2023 ENG FINAL
SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB
