Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide interim results for the first nine months of 2019 and business update

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma will publish its interim report for the first nine months of 2019 at 8:00 a.m. CET on October 31, 2019. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 1:00 p.m. CET. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Webcast," and will also be made available online after the call. To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Dial-in numbers for participants:

SE: +46-8-566-42-661

UK: +44-203-19-40-544

US: +1-855-26-92-604

For additional international numbers, please refer to the complete list on https://livehouseeurope.com/telco_price/#tab-62e38f57f1bfadb16f0.

The webcast will be available on https://hansa.eventcdn.net/2019q3/.

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl

Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46(0)709-298-269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Rolf Gulliksen

Head of Corporate Communications

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46(0)733-328-634

E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@hansabiopharma.com

