Hansa Biopharma to Host Conference Call to Provide Year-End report 2019 and Business Update
Jan 22, 2020, 02:20 ET
LUND, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma will publish its Year-End report 2019 at 8:00 a.m. CET on February 6, 2020. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 2:00 p.m. CET. The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.
Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Webcast," and will also be made available online after the call. To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:
Dial-in numbers for participants:
SE: +46-8-50-55-83-56
UK: +44-333-30-09-260
US: +1-833-82-30-586
For additional international numbers, please refer to the complete list on website.
The webcast will be available on hansa.eventcdn.net/2019fy/
For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46(0)709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com
Rolf Gulliksen, Head of Corporate Communications
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46(0)733-328 634
E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@hansabiopharma.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-to-host-conference-call-to-provide-year-end-report-2019-and-business-update,c3013441
The following files are available for download:
|
Hansa Biopharma to host conference call to provide Year-End report 2019 and Business Update
SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB
Share this article