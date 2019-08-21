Hansa Biopharma to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
Hansa Biopharma has been invited to participate in three global biotech and healthcare conferences during September including Goldman Sachs' Biotech Symposium in London, Morgan Stanley's Global Healthcare conference in New York City and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference in London
Aug 21, 2019, 02:58 ET
LUND, Sweden, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG-mediated diseases, announced today that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- The Goldman Sachs Ninth Annual Biotech Symposium in London on Friday, September 6, 2019.
- The Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY Tuesday, September 10, 2019, with a presentation at 1:30 PM EST/ 19:30 CET on the same day.
- The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference 2019 in London from Thursday, September 19, 2019 to Friday, September 20, 2019, with a presentation at 14:45 CET on Friday September 20.
A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley presentation will be available on the Events & Webcast page of the Company's website, www.hansabiopharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be available approximately two hours after the event and will be available for two weeks following the presentation.
CONTACT:
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com
Rolf Gulliksen, Head of Corporate Communications
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 733-328 634
E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@hansabiopharma.com
