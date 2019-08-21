LUND, Sweden, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG-mediated diseases, announced today that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Goldman Sachs Ninth Annual Biotech Symposium in London on Friday, September 6, 2019 .

on . The Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City , NY Tuesday, September 10, 2019 , with a presentation at 1:30 PM EST / 19:30 CET on the same day.

, NY , with a presentation at / on the same day. The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference 2019 in London from Thursday, September 19, 2019 to Friday, September 20, 2019 , with a presentation at 14:45 CET on Friday September 20 .

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley presentation will be available on the Events & Webcast page of the Company's website, www.hansabiopharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be available approximately two hours after the event and will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

CONTACT:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Rolf Gulliksen, Head of Corporate Communications

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 733-328 634

E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@hansabiopharma.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-to-participate-in-three-upcoming-investor-conferences,c2884759

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/2884759/1092648.pdf Hansa Biopharma to participate in three upcoming investor conferences

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB