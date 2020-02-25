Hansa Biopharma to participate in two upcoming investor conferences

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2, 2020 , with a presentation at 4:10 PM EST / 22:10 CET on the same day.

on , with a presentation at / on the same day. The Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar in Stockholm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 , with a presentation at 8:00 AM CET

A live webcast of the Cowen presentation will be available on the Events & Webcast page of the Company's website, www.hansabiopharma.com . A replay of the presentation will be available approximately two hours after the event and will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

Calendar 2020

Feb 27-28, 2020 Road Show Cowen, Chicago/Dallas Mar 2, 2020 Cowen Annual Health Care Conference, Boston Mar 4, 2020 Road Show Argot, New York City Mar 4, 2020 Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar, Stockholm Mar 26, 2020 Kempen Expert Call with Prof. Mårten Segelmark on Anti-GBM Apr 2, 2020 Annual Report 2019 Apr 21-22, 2020 Kempen Life Sciences Conference, Amsterdam Apr 28, 2020 Interim Report Jan-Mar 2020 May 5, 2020 Annual General Meeting May 18, 2020 UBS Global Healthcare Conference, NYC May 19, 2020 RBC Global Healthcare Conference, NYC May 26, 2020 ABG Life Science Summit, Stockholm May 27, 2020 Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen Jul 16, 2020 Interimn Report Jan-Jul 2020 Sep 16-17, 2020 Bank of America Merill Lynch Global Healthcare Conf., London Oct 22, 2020 Interimn Report Jan-Sep 2020

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Rolf Gulliksen

Head of Corporate Communications

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 733-328 634

E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@hansabiopharma.com

