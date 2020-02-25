Hansa Biopharma to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
Hansa Biopharma has been invited to participate in two global biotech and healthcare conferences during March including Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in Boston and Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar in Stockholm
Feb 25, 2020, 02:19 ET
LUND, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2, 2020, with a presentation at 4:10 PM EST/ 22:10 CET on the same day.
- The Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar in Stockholm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with a presentation at 8:00 AM CET
A live webcast of the Cowen presentation will be available on the Events & Webcast page of the Company's website, www.hansabiopharma.com . A replay of the presentation will be available approximately two hours after the event and will be available for two weeks following the presentation.
Calendar 2020
|
Feb 27-28, 2020
|
Road Show Cowen, Chicago/Dallas
|
Mar 2, 2020
|
Cowen Annual Health Care Conference, Boston
|
Mar 4, 2020
|
Road Show Argot, New York City
|
Mar 4, 2020
|
Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar, Stockholm
|
Mar 26, 2020
|
Kempen Expert Call with Prof. Mårten Segelmark on Anti-GBM
|
Apr 2, 2020
|
Annual Report 2019
|
Apr 21-22, 2020
|
Kempen Life Sciences Conference, Amsterdam
|
Apr 28, 2020
|
Interim Report Jan-Mar 2020
|
May 5, 2020
|
Annual General Meeting
|
May 18, 2020
|
UBS Global Healthcare Conference, NYC
|
May 19, 2020
|
RBC Global Healthcare Conference, NYC
|
May 26, 2020
|
ABG Life Science Summit, Stockholm
|
May 27, 2020
|
Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen
|
Jul 16, 2020
|
Interimn Report Jan-Jul 2020
|
Sep 16-17, 2020
|
Bank of America Merill Lynch Global Healthcare Conf., London
|
Oct 22, 2020
|
Interimn Report Jan-Sep 2020
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com
Rolf Gulliksen
Head of Corporate Communications
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 733-328 634
E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@hansabiopharma.com
