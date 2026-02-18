Hansa Biopharma's Biologics License Application (BLA) for imlifidase accepted by the FDA

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, ("Hansa" or "the Company"), (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), today announced that its Biologics License Application (BLA) for imlifidase has been accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

FDA's filing review was completed on day 60 which is meant to verify that the submission is substantially complete and meets the requirements for a full evaluation.

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO, Hansa Biopharma said: "We now look forward to receiving the 74-Day Letter which will provide details regarding review plan, timelines and other pertinent information and start working with the FDA as they go through their review over the coming months."

Imlifidase is a unique IgG-cleaving enzyme that rapidly inactivates > 95% of donor-specific antibodies within 2–6 hours of administration, providing a crucial window to enable HLA-incompatible kidney transplantation.

The BLA submission for imlifidase is supported by the previously communicated highly statistically significant outcome of the pivotal U.S. Phase 3 ConfIdeS trial, which evaluated 12-month kidney function in highly sensitized adult kidney transplant patients (cPRA ≥99.9%) with a positive crossmatch against a deceased donor, compared to a control arm. The trial successfully met its primary endpoint, demonstrating significantly improved kidney function in the imlifidase arm at 12 months as measured by mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) (p < 0.0001). A key secondary endpoint—dialysis independence at 12 months—was also statistically significant in favor of imlifidase (p = 0.0007). Imlifidase was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous clinical trial experience.

About ConfIdeS

ConfIdeS is a pivotal Phase 3 open label, randomized, controlled trial of imlifidase in kidney transplantation. The trial evaluated kidney function at 12 months in 64 highly sensitized (cPRA ≥99.9%) kidney transplant patients with positive crossmatch against a deceased donor, comparing desensitization using imlifidase with a control arm. A total of 25 U.S. sites participated in the trial, and the primary endpoint was kidney graft function at 12 months, measured by mean eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate). The total trial duration is five years, which includes a long-term follow-up agreed with the FDA as part of the accelerated approval pathway

About imlifidase

Imlifidase is conditionally approved in the European Union, Norway, Lichtenstein, Iceland and the UK under the tradename IDEFIRIX® for the desensitization treatment of highly sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch against an available deceased donor. IDEFIRIX® is also approved in Australia and Switzerland.

Information about the trial is available at ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04935177

This is information that Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 19:53 CET on February 18, 2026.

About IDEFIRIX® (imlifidase)

Imlifidase is an antibody-cleaving enzyme originating from Streptococcus pyogenes that specifically targets and cleaves immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies and inhibits IgG-mediated immune response.1 It has a rapid onset of action, cleaving IgG-antibodies and inhibiting their activity within hours after administration.

Imlifidase has conditional marketing approval in Europe and is marketed under the tradename IDEFIRIX for the desensitization treatment of highly sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch against an available deceased donor. The use of IDEFIRIX should be reserved for patients who are unlikely to be transplanted under the available kidney allocation system, including prioritization programs for highly sensitized patients.1 IDEFIRIX was reviewed as part of the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) PRIority Medicines (PRIME) program, which supports medicines that may offer a major therapeutic advantage over existing treatments or benefit patients without treatment options.1

The efficacy and safety of imlifidase as a pre-transplant treatment to reduce donor-specific IgG was studied in four Phase 2 open-label, single-arm, six-month clinical trials.2,3-5 Hansa is collecting further clinical evidence and will submit additional efficacy and safety data based on one observational follow-up study and one post-approval efficacy study.

Full EU product information can be accessed via the initial Summary of Product Characteristics found here.

About kidney failure

Kidney disease can progress to kidney failure or End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), identified when a patient's kidney function is less than 15%.6 ESRD poses a significant health burden, affecting nearly 2.5 million patients worldwide.6 A kidney transplant is the treatment of choice for suitable patients with ESRD because it offers improved survival and quality of life benefits, and is cost savings compared to long-term dialysis. There are approximately 170,000 kidney patients in the US and Europe waiting for a new kidney.7

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel immunomodulatory therapies to transform care for patients with acute or complex immune disorders. Hansa's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, gene therapy and autoimmune diseases. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients, and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG-cleaving molecule that will be developed for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

