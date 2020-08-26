HansBiomed USA makers of MINT PDO Wins “Top Medical Thread Device”, “Top Aesthetic Company” and “Top Professional Team” in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

As a global leading bio-company, HansBiomed USA Inc. was established in 2011 and specializes in biologics, medical devices, and professional cosmeceutical products. With a dedicated R&D team focused on innovation and quality, we provide a broad range of products to specifically meet our providers' needs. Our product portfolio includes aesthetic medical devices (MINT PDO, LION), dental bone graft materials (ExOss, ExFuse, D-Sure), acellular dermal matrix (BellaCell HD), and skin booster formulas (DiamondFeel Forte).

HansBiomed USA Inc. is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers, and patients to deliver safe, innovative, and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives. Our mission is to be the ideal partner for aesthetic and reconstructive solutions to help healthcare professionals make a real and long-lasting difference to the well-being of our patients.

As the winners for Aesthetic Everything 2019 Top Medical Device Company and Aesthetic Everything 2020 Top Aesthetic Company, Top Medical Thread Device, and Top Aesthetic Professional Team, HansBiomed USA Inc. continually aims to create newness never found anywhere else in the world. With the mind of loving others and research based on customer inspiration, we are a bio-company that is focused on safety and quality and strives to empower patients to lead healthier and more satisfying lives.

