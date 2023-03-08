Hansei Solutions Announces Continuing Education Partnership with TPN.health

Hansei Solutions and TPN.health partner to develop better clinical, operational, and financial solutions for behavioral health professionals.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansei Solutions , The premier full-service revenue cycle management solution for healthcare providers, announced a partnership with Trusted Provider Network (TPN.health), a digital platform for vetted behavioral health professionals, to provide clinicians with Continuing Education opportunities.

This strategic partnership leverages both organization's professional networks by providing evidence-based educational opportunities that support clinicians' most crucial business decisions regarding:

"Hansei" means to reflect on the past, learn from mistakes, and commit to doing better in the future. To stop Hansei is to stop learning. Hansei Solutions helps non-hospital healthcare facilities nationwide do it better, combining full-service revenue cycle management technology with a personal touch to forge lasting and strategic partnerships. Simply put, Hansei enables providers to collect more, save more, remain compliant, and make more informed decisions impacting their growth and bottom lin (PRNewsfoto/Hansei Solutions)

How to build better relationships with providers, payors, and patients.

Best practices for clinical documentation.

Business operations surrounding billing and compliance.

"We are honored to bring a behavioral health revenue cycle partner like Hansei on board to help open a pathway to reach our goals of improving clinical resources that benefit both the clinician and patient journey," says Trevor Colhoun, Chief Executive Officer of TPN.health .

This collaboration provides better solutions that meet behavioral healthcare's demand for digital continuing education opportunities to unify clinical, operational, and financial resources to professionals.

"The knowledge we learn as the leader in revenue cycle partnerships needs to be shared with providers everywhere. We are excited to be able to use the TPN platform to further our goal of education and advocacy. As a partner of TPN.health, we are excited to develop a trusted network where clinicians can digitally collaborate, communicate and access resources that benefit all levels of their business," says Patrick Dunn, Chief Strategy Officer at Hansei Solutions.

To find more information about the first upcoming Continuing Education event on April 18th, please visit TPN.health .

About Hansei Solutions

Hansei means reflecting on the past, learning from mistakes, and committing to doing better. To stop Hansei is to stop learning.

Hansei Solutions helps non-hospital healthcare facilities nationwide do it better, combining full-service revenue cycle management technology with a personal touch to forge lasting and strategic partnerships. Simply put, Hansei enables providers to collect more, save more, remain compliant, and make more informed decisions impacting their growth and bottom line.

Learn more at hanseisolutions.com .

SOURCE Hansei Solutions