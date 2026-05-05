Hansen Chosen to Deliver AI‑Enabled SaaS CIS for Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts

A central goal of the program is an AI‑first customer service strategy, with Hansen's AI Virtual Agent embedded directly into CIS workflows to automate high‑volume customer interactions.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy & utilities and communications & media industries, is partnering with Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (Districts) to deliver a digital-first customer experience.

Hansen is replacing the Districts' legacy CIS with a modern, cloud‑based SaaS platform designed for digital‑first customer engagement and long‑term AI adoption. Approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in March 2026, the agreement supports all County Waterworks Districts where customers increasingly expect to access account information, make payments, and resolve service requests seamlessly through both web and phone channels. The initiative directly addresses operational strain from aging systems, rising service demand, and limited self‑service capabilities.

Hansen will deliver an integrated SaaS solution combining Hansen CIS, a user‑friendly web and mobile customer portal with payment processing, and an AI‑driven Virtual Agent serving as the primary Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) interface. This architecture enables customers to complete high‑volume transactions such as billing inquiries, payments, move‑in/move‑out, and service requests through a single digital experience, whether online or by phone. Unlike traditional CIS replacements that treat AI and digital channels as add‑ons, Hansen embeds AI directly into CIS workflows, aligning with the Districts' strategy to make AI a foundational part of its customer service and operating model.

Hansen's complete, integrated solution leverages its strong partner ecosystem to enhance delivery excellence across project quality assurance, organizational change management, digital customer experience, and data conversion.

The outcome is a scalable, future‑ready utility platform that improves customer access, reduces cost‑to‑serve, and positions the Districts for continued innovation.

"Providing reliable and accessible customer service is a key priority for Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts," said Carolina T Hernandez, General Manager of the Districts. "We are focused on implementing systems that streamline functions such as billing, payments, and customer self-service, while also supporting our ability to respond to customer needs efficiently. Incorporating advanced tools, including AI-enabled features, is part of our broader effort to enhance service delivery and adapt to evolving customer expectations."

Bobby Slaton, EVP Energy & Utilities Americas comments: "By adopting Hansen's SaaS CIS with integrated digital payments and AI‑powered service automation, the Districts gain faster resolution times, higher self‑service adoption, and a consistent customer experience across channels. This investment lays a strong foundation for the Districts to easily introduce new advances to customers and continue to improve operational performance and efficiency."

For further information about Hansen, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy & utilities and communications & media industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves organizations with customers located in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Los Angeles County Waterworks

The Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (LACWD), administered by Los Angeles County Public Works, provide drinking water to approximately 70,000 accounts, serving over 260,000 people across Los Angeles County. The Districts are committed to providing reliable, high-quality water and responsive customer care in a safe, cost-effective, sustainable, and environmentally responsible manner.

SOURCE Hansen Technologies