Hansen Hunter Names Ryan Prindiville Chief Executive Officer

Prindiville to Drive Expansion of Technology-Enabled Business Services Supporting Senior Care Organizations

PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansen Hunter today announced the appointment of Ryan Prindiville as chief executive officer. The move reinforces Hansen Hunter's commitment to advancing its position as the premier technology-enabled business services partner to organizations specializing in post-acute care and senior living.

Ryan is the right leader to build on our strong foundation and expand our suite of services Post this Ryan Prindiville, newly appointed CEO of Hansen Hunter, will lead the company’s expansion of technology-enabled business services for post-acute care and senior living organizations

Prindiville's appointment marks Hansen Hunter's latest step in expanding its suite of business office services helping post-acute care and senior living organizations navigate a fast-evolving and complex operating environment. Over the past year, Hansen Hunter has strengthened its leadership team with key appointments and completed a strategic acquisition to broaden its solutions optimizing clients' business operations.

"Ryan is the right leader to build on our strong foundation and continue broadening our suite of services to support our clients as they navigate the increasing demands being placed on their organizations. His strategic vision, customer focus, and operational depth, combined with the industry experience of our leadership team, strongly position Hansen Hunter to become the go-to partner for post-acute care and senior living organizations nationwide," said Jeff Moore, shareholder, Hansen Hunter.

Prindiville brings extensive experience driving growth and transformation in the professional services industry. He has held leadership positions across Fortune 50, mid-market, and entrepreneurial businesses, with expertise in digital transformation, analytics and AI, and process improvement. Most recently, Prindiville served as partner-in-charge of Managed Services at Armanino, where he played an instrumental role in transforming the firm into one of the nation's leading independent accounting and business consulting firms.

"I'm energized by the opportunity to build Hansen Hunter into the most sought-after business services partner for post-acute care and senior living organizations. The foundation here is exceptional — with deep client relationships, a comprehensive service platform, and a team dedicated to the success of caring for our nation's seniors," said Prindiville.

About Hansen Hunter

Founded in 1979, Hansen Hunter is dedicated to helping post-acute care and senior living organizations optimize their operations in an increasingly complex and fast-changing industry landscape. The company specializes in business office and technology services, including billing and revenue cycle management, reimbursement solutions, cost reporting, accounting, auditing and tax planning, regulatory compliance, and clinical consulting. Its team of accountants and certified public accountants, business experts, clinical professionals, and support staff serve more than 2,100 senior care and living facilities across the United States. For more information, visit hansen-hunter.com.

Hansen Hunter & Co., P.C., a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services and Hansen Hunter LLC, which provides business advisory and non-attest services, operate as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards.

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SOURCE Hansen Hunter