Hanshow Signs Strategic Partner Agreement with Microsoft to Accelerate Smart Retail Innovation

REDMOND, Wash., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow, a global leader in digital store solutions, signed a Strategic Partner Agreement with Microsoft at the Microsoft Executive Briefing Center in Redmond, Washington, marking a new milestone in the companies' long-standing collaboration to advance retail digitalization.

Hanshow signed a Strategic Partner Agreement with Microsoft.

The agreement will further deepen collaboration across Store Digital Twin, Microsoft Azure, and joint go-to-market initiatives. Building on years of cooperation, Hanshow and Microsoft aim to help retailers connect physical store intelligence with secure, scalable cloud capabilities, enabling more visible, responsive, and intelligent store operations while delivering a better customer experience.

Hanshow and Microsoft's collaboration has evolved from large-scale IoT and SaaS deployment to AI-driven innovation for physical retail. Since joining Microsoft's AI & IoT Insider Lab in 2019, Hanshow has worked with Microsoft across cloud infrastructure, in-store IoT, data intelligence, and retail AI scenarios. Today, more than 200 million Hanshow electronic shelf labels are supported on Azure, while multiple co-sell solutions have been made available through the Microsoft ecosystem.

Most recently, Hanshow launched xPilot in collaboration with Microsoft at NRF 2026 APAC. Built on Hanshow's Store Digital Twin and Azure capabilities, xPilot is a real-time store execution AI assistant designed to help retailers turn store insights into faster decisions, clearer workflows, and measurable operational impact.

"This agreement marks a new chapter in Hanshow's long-standing collaboration with Microsoft," said Liangyan Li, SVP and Head of Global Sales at Hanshow. "For Hanshow, this collaboration is about bringing trusted, scalable, and future-ready digital store solutions to more retailers worldwide. By deepening our relationship with Microsoft, we aim to support global retail customers with stronger technology foundations, greater operational agility, and long-term business value."

"Retail transformation is becoming increasingly ecosystem-driven," said Philippe Brochard, Chairman of Advisory Committee at Hanshow. "By working with Microsoft and other global partners, Hanshow is helping build an open, practical, and scalable innovation ecosystem that brings digital transformation closer to real store operations."

"Retailers are entering a new era where cloud, AI, and partner ecosystems must work together to solve real operational challenges," said Sandy Gupta, VP of Microsoft, Head of Global ISV Business. "By combining Microsoft's cloud and AI capabilities with Hanshow's deep expertise in store digitalization, we can help retailers unlock new levels of intelligence, efficiency, experience and innovation across physical retail."

Building on this agreement, Hanshow and Microsoft will continue to strengthen collaboration across cloud-enabled retail innovation, ecosystem development, and global customer engagement.

SOURCE Hanshow