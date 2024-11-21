Hanson Builders Breaks Ground on First-Ever St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace in Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanson Builders, a leading Minnesota home construction company, is proud to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for the state's first-ever St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace. This initiative reflects Hanson Builders' deep commitment to community service and supporting children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Hanson Builders officially breaks ground on Minnesota's first ever St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace.

Located in the desirable Evanswood neighborhood of Maple Grove, Minn., this stunning new $1.5 to $2 million home will be built entirely for the benefit of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The project aims to raise significant funds for St. Jude's lifesaving mission through the eventual sale of the home.

Building Homes, Building Hope

"At Hanson Builders, we believe in building more than just homes; we believe in building communities," said Luke Hanson, VP of Strategy at Hanson Builders. "This project allows us to give back in a meaningful way, supporting St. Jude's critical mission to ensure that no child is denied treatment because of their family's financial situation."

A Dream Home with a Purpose

This exceptional residence will showcase Hanson Builders' dedication to quality craftsmanship, featuring innovative design elements and sustainable building practices. The home will be open to the public for viewing during the Fall 2025 Parade of Homes as a Dream Home. Prospective homeowners who purchase this remarkable property will not only acquire a beautiful residence, but with net proceeds benefiting St. Jude families, they are also a part of St. Jude's mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

Collaboration for a Brighter Future

This project is a testament to the power of collaboration. We are grateful for the participation of Showplace builders and national sponsors like Brizo, Shaw Industries, Trane, Bosch, and Kichler Lighting, whose unwavering dedication makes this dream a reality.

Join the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

The construction of the St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace is scheduled to begin in November 2024 and is set for completion by September 2025. We invite community members and local businesses to get involved through donations, volunteering, or simply spreading the word about this worthy cause.

Learn more about the St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace and how you can make a difference at stjude.org/mplsshowplace.

About Hanson Builders

Hanson Builders has been designing and building award-winning custom homes throughout Minnesota for over 40 years. We are a family-owned and operated company that prioritizes uncompromising quality, a truly personal experience, and complete transparency throughout the building process. Learn more about Hanson Builders at hansonbuilders.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness, and support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org.

Contact:

Luke Hanson

763-360-9942

[email protected]

SOURCE Hanson Builders