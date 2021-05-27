Hanson Dodge Creativity Helps Clients To Make The Next Great Leap

MILWAUKEE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent agency Hanson Dodge, whose mission is to help its people and clients to make the next great leap, has scored a series of awards and recognitions for multiple clients. Six clients, in all. It even scored metal for its own in-house agency brand campaign.

At this year's Telly Awards, honoring excellence in video and television across multiple screens, the agency won five awards for four clients. Two of these were Golds for work for VISIT Milwaukee and Shepard Fairey's "Voting Rights" mural.

The VISIT Milwaukee campaign, which debuted concurrent with the Democratic National Convention last August, shined a spotlight on the innovative, diverse and dynamic people and institutions that make the Milwaukee community so vibrant. The campaign also won Silver. The "Voting Rights" mural promoted unity, equity and creativity in Milwaukee.

In these same awards, Hanson Dodge was awarded two Bronze medals, one for its own in-house brand campaign touting the agency's mission to "make great leaps;" the other for KEEN Utility, helping to turn a challenger brand in the work boot category into the fastest growing brand.

Graphis magazine, which publishes some of the world's most prestigious annuals saluting work in Design, Art/Illustration, Photography and more, awarded two Golds to Hanson Dodge for its poster work -- one for Roush performance, the other for JIRP (Juneau Icefield Research Program). HD's work for Roush was also featured in Luerzer's Archive Best Digital Artists Annual.

"We like to think that the partnerships we have built with our clients enable us to be both brave and courageous on their behalf," said Chris Buhrman, Executive Creative Director at Hanson Dodge. "When you can take bigger chances, you can also reap bigger rewards. And when these efforts are recognized by our peers in award shows and advertising annuals, it fuels our drive to want to do even better."

The award show recognitions come on the heels of Hanson Dodge being named one of the Best Places to work in advertising by Ad Age magazine. It was also among the list of Honorable Mentions in Outside's annual survey.

ABOUT HANSON DODGE

Hanson Dodge is a Milwaukee-based full-service independent advertising agency with a rich history of digital excellence. The agency is a collective of talented people working together and bringing out the best in each other to achieve uncommon success for the good people we're proud to call our clients. The agency's mission is to help good people and brands to make the next great leap ( www.hansondodge.com ).

