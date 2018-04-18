Hantile Sets New Standard for Eco-Construction

With Hantile, homeowners are able to generate electricity for their own use, and sell surplus energy to the grid, thus earning a return on their investment. In addition, the Hantile features an attenuation rate no higher than 20% over 25 years, meaning that each tile will maintain an extremely high proportion of its value over time. Each Hantile is insured by the PICC and features a lifetime warranty.

From an environmental perspective, the use of the Hantile has the potential to abate vast quantities of carbon dioxide - for example, a house installed with 100 Hantiles can avert the equivalent of 123 tons of coal.

Based on the design of a traditional Chinese roof tile, the 2018 next-generation Hantile is not only eco-friendly and economical, it is also aesthetically pleasing. Using only a single layer of glass, as opposed to the previous double-glass model, Hantile's weight is only 5.2 kg with a thickness of 6.5mm - 1.2 mm thinner than the iPhone X. However, while it is incredibly thin, it maintains its high conversion efficiency.

Beneath its simple design, the next generation Hantile is truly a revolutionary roofing energy solution. Overall, it utilizes 364 patents with covering a wide range of innovative technologies. When deployed on a large scale, the Hantile promises to make the world greener for generations to come.

Finally, the new Hantile is extremely user-friendly and facilitates easy installation. The C-shaped clip of the single-glass Hantile makes it easy to grip, and combined with its lightness, it guarantees a highly efficient installation. The next generation Hantile has also been equipped with a 3-point fixing structure for maximum wind resistance - in fact, it is capable of withstanding a Grade 12 typhoon.

