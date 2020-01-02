Hanvon Technology to Showcase Leading Automobile Intelligence Input Solutions at CES 2020

With a history going back more than 50 years, CES is not just a global event for the latest technologies and research results in consumer electronics and related fields, but also an excellent platform for Chinese electronics manufacturers to explore not only the American but also global markets while keeping abreast of the latest developments across the electronics industry.

Hanvon Technology, which has continuously surprised participants at previous CESs, will launch the Hanvon intelligent automobile input solution this year. Based on Hanvon Handwriting Recognition technology, the solution supports more than 70 languages including line text, overlapping text, free hand and other input modes. At the same time, the solution is compatible with the Hanvon keyboard, and supports multilingual keystroke and gesture input, as well as intelligent error correction, fuzzy matching and navigation data loading.

Intelligentization is the unmistakable direction for the future R&D of the automobile. The Hanwon intelligent automobile input solution not only enables passengers to conveniently and safely input text while in motion, but also accomplishes real intelligent interaction between passengers and cars.

Hanvon has established partnerships with many internationally famous auto manufacturers including Volkswagen, Audi, Buick and Ford, whereby Hanvon will provide technical support for the intelligent automobile input solution. The Hanwon SDK has passed a number of international certifications, based on the firm's ability to provide solutions that work within the confines of a small space and limited resources, yet deliver stable performance, safety and reliability.

As the consumer electronics industry enters a new era defined by the transformative changes taking place across the sector, as a result of participating in CES 2020 and as part of its development roadmap, Hanvon Technology looks forward to establishing closer partnerships with a growing number of companies worldwide.

SOURCE Hanvon Technology