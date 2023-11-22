Hanwha Aerospace and Babcock International Signs Partnership to Explore Global Business Opportunities

News provided by

Hanwha Aerospace

22 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Aerospace and Babcock International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore global business development opportunities, spanning diverse sectors by leveraging the extensive operations of both companies.

This new partnership will benefit from Babcock's long-standing experience supporting defence programmes in countries such as Canada and Poland, as well as its expertise in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), alongside Hanwha Aerospace's extensive expertise in global aerospace and defence equipment.

This partnership, with an initial focus on opportunities to cooperate on conventional submarines, underscores the strengthening of defense cooperation between Korea and the UK. Hanwha Aerospace's commitment to investment and involvement within the UK Defense Sector is expected to help broaden the realm of industrial cooperation between Hanwha Group and UK partners over a wide range of sectors, including aerospace, shipbuilding, communications, and energy solutions.

Jae-il Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, said:

"This Memorandum of Understanding deepens our already strong connection with Babcock, as well as our dedication to Korea-UK defense ties as we work together to address global defense challenges," said "As we move forward, we are keen to leveraging the synergies of this partnership to strengthen our product offerings and give exceptional value to our customers around the world."

Hanwha Ocean, an affiliate of Hanwha Aerospace, and Babcock signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement earlier this year, cooperating to share their respective capabilities in shipbuilding and sustainment in support of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project(CPSP) and the current Victoria In Service Support Contract(VISSC).

David Lockwood, Babcock CEO, said:

"This announcement builds on our longstanding relationship with Hanwha in both the defence and energy sectors. This is an exciting venture that will see our organisations bring together complementary skills and expertise to forge innovative solutions for our current and future customers across the globe".

Hanwha Aerospace's presence in the UK defense market was prominently demonstrated at DSEI 2023. The company displayed a diverse range of defense technologies, most notably, the K9A2 Self-Propelled Howitzer (SPH) platform equipped with the Composite Rubber Track (CRT) developed by Soucy Defense. This unveiling marked a significant advancement in developing a British variant of the K9A2, fulfilling the requirements of the UK Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) programme. Leading Team Thunder UK, a consortium of accomplished UK defense manufacturers, Hanwha Aerospace is committed to delivering an advanced mobile fires capability to the British Army, in line with its MFP requirements.

About Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Aerospace is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services. These include land combat vehicles such as the world-renowned K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer and the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle, various other weapons systems, munitions, aircraft engine parts, and technology products and services. As South Korea's largest aerospace and defense company, Hanwha Aerospace is engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of advanced technology systems and is spearheading the country's space projects. More information about Hanwha Aerospace is available at www.hanwhaaerospace.com.

About Babcock

Babcock is an international defence company, operating in our focus countries of the UK, Australasia, Canada, France and South Africa, with exports to additional markets. We support and enhance our customers' defence capabilities and critical assets through a range of product and service solutions, providing increased availability, affordability and capability.

SOURCE Hanwha Aerospace

Also from this source

Hanwha Aerospace to establish the International Engines Business Headquarters in Connecticut

Hanwha Aerospace to establish the International Engines Business Headquarters in Connecticut

Hanwha Aerospace, a leading aircraft engine and advanced machinery manufacturer, today announced plans to establish its headquarters of the...
Hanwha Aerospace, Vertical Aerospace expand eVTOL Aircraft Partnership

Hanwha Aerospace, Vertical Aerospace expand eVTOL Aircraft Partnership

Hanwha Aerospace ("Hanwha"), a leading aircraft engine and advanced machinery manufacturer, and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) have signed an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.